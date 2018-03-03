Teen to be taken to Dublin for treatment after snow fall

A teenager who suffered life-changing neck injuries in a fall while taking photos of the snow is expected to be transferred to Dublin for specialist treatment.

The accident in the Mayfield area of Cork City before the 4pm curfew on Thursday was the most serious weather-related medical emergency dealt with during Storm Emma.

As ESB and Irish Water crews worked last night to restore power and water supply to thousands of affected households in north, south and west Cork, a fleet of snow ploughs was deployed in a bid to get the city and county moving.

Authorities are now concerned that high spring tides and melting snow could combine to cause pool flooding in low-lying areas of the city over the next two days.

There is also a risk of tidal flooding in Youghal, Midleton, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, and Bantry this morning.

Cork Airport expects to resume flights today after almost 100 cancellations over two days, disrupting almost 11,000 passengers. There will be no early morning buses in Cork today. Irish Rail is hoping to provide commuter services from 9am.

Cork Penny Dinners reported a surge in demand for its services but said it was running low on several vital supplies, including milk and baby formula.

The Defence Forces and Civil Defence spent yesterday helping emergency services and ferrying hospital staff to work. Many hospital staff slept in wards, local hotels, and B&Bs so they could maintain critical care services.

Soldiers and Civil Defence volunteers helped a pregnant woman who went into labour in her isolated home near Kinsale, supported local GPs on house calls, and had to tow a trapped ambulance from deep snow near Riverstick. They also transported ambulance personnel from all over the county to their bases and helped bring medical personnel to Mallow General Hospital.

Civil Defence officer John Kearney said he had never seen such challenging road conditions in the region.

“Our resources are stretched, but we are managing. If we had 10 times the resources, we could use them.”

ESB Networks was working to restore power to thousands of people in Carrigaline, Kilmoney, Trabolgan, Aghada, and Kinsale.

Cork City and County Councils advised motorists to drive with extreme caution, even on treated roads.