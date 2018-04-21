Home»Today's Stories

Teen on graffiti damage charges

Saturday, April 21, 2018
Liam Heylin

A teenager appeared at Cork District Court yesterday accused of spraying insulting comments about a garda in graffiti on four different schools in the Blarney area, leaving them with a total bill of €1,200 to remove the paint.

Inspector John Deasy outlined the background to the alleged criminal damage offences for the purpose of Judge Marie Keane deciding on whether or not to accept jurisdiction to hear the case.

“On October 9, 2017, from approximately 1am to 2.15am, Scoil Chroí Iosa on St Anne’s Road; Scoil Chroí Iosa Junior on Castle Road; Church of the Immaculate Conception; and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, all in Blarney, were damaged by a male who sprayed graffiti on the walls and windows of the buildings.

“Red and white spray paint was used and the graffiti referred to a member of An Garda Síochána in a derogatory manner.

“The cost of the removal of the graffiti amounted to a total of €1,200.”

After hearing the outline of the allegations, Judge Keane said she would accept jurisdiction to deal with the cases at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, then asked for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defendant could decide if he was pleading guilty or not guilty.

The solicitor said that if it was to be a guilty plea, time would be needed for compensation to be paid.

Leon Ahern, aged 19, with an address at 9 Ard Na Greine, Station Rd, Blarney, Co Cork, faces four separate charges of causing criminal damage.

The charges were adjourned until May 25.

The same defendant had a number of other cases adjourned to that date also.

He is charged with stealing three diamond rings with a total value of €2,500 at Cash Connectors, North Main St, Cork, on September 4 2017.

Mr Ahern is charged with having cannabis for his own use at Riverview Estate, Togher, Cork, on August 7, 2017, and having cannabis at his home for his own use on an earlier occasion, September 12, 2016.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CourtCorkCork District CourtBlarney

Related Articles

Five young men charged over violent disorder

Hidden O’Doherty murals re-emerge

Man admits making hoax 999 call to gardaí

Tourist airlifted from Blarney Castle after heart attack

More in this Section

Alliance ministers push for councillor pay rise

Cork city car ban set to be parked after just 3 weeks

Eoghan Murphy accused of prioritising career ahead of housing crisis

No wind farm paper trail as Fáilte Ireland deleted emails


Breaking Stories

Euromillions results are in...

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork teenager

Cork city councillors vote unanimously to 'pause' Patrick's Street car ban

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Roscommon bank

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »