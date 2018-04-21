Teen on graffiti damage charges

A teenager appeared at Cork District Court yesterday accused of spraying insulting comments about a garda in graffiti on four different schools in the Blarney area, leaving them with a total bill of €1,200 to remove the paint.

Inspector John Deasy outlined the background to the alleged criminal damage offences for the purpose of Judge Marie Keane deciding on whether or not to accept jurisdiction to hear the case.

“On October 9, 2017, from approximately 1am to 2.15am, Scoil Chroí Iosa on St Anne’s Road; Scoil Chroí Iosa Junior on Castle Road; Church of the Immaculate Conception; and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, all in Blarney, were damaged by a male who sprayed graffiti on the walls and windows of the buildings.

“Red and white spray paint was used and the graffiti referred to a member of An Garda Síochána in a derogatory manner.

“The cost of the removal of the graffiti amounted to a total of €1,200.”

After hearing the outline of the allegations, Judge Keane said she would accept jurisdiction to deal with the cases at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, then asked for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the defendant could decide if he was pleading guilty or not guilty.

The solicitor said that if it was to be a guilty plea, time would be needed for compensation to be paid.

Leon Ahern, aged 19, with an address at 9 Ard Na Greine, Station Rd, Blarney, Co Cork, faces four separate charges of causing criminal damage.

The charges were adjourned until May 25.

The same defendant had a number of other cases adjourned to that date also.

He is charged with stealing three diamond rings with a total value of €2,500 at Cash Connectors, North Main St, Cork, on September 4 2017.

Mr Ahern is charged with having cannabis for his own use at Riverview Estate, Togher, Cork, on August 7, 2017, and having cannabis at his home for his own use on an earlier occasion, September 12, 2016.