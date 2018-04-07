Home»Today's Stories

Teen in court after bank customers targeted

Saturday, April 07, 2018
Liam Heylin

A teenager appeared at Cork District Court yesterday in relation to an investigation into the targeting of bank customers after they had withdrawn substantial sums of cash from branches around Munster.

Detectives from Cork arrested and charged Wesley Maughan, aged 18, with a total of three offences when they brought him before Cashel District Court in Co Tipperary during the Easter holidays.

Mr Maughan of Coolnagarra, Burncourt, Cahir, Co Tipperary, is due to appear at Cork District Court on Monday but he turned up yesterday for the purpose of varying bail so that he could reside instead at 173 Prior’s Gate, Tallaght, Dublin, and sign in daily at Tallaght Garda Station. He is to stay out of Cork except for court appearances and legal appointments.

Mr Maughan is charged with the theft of €3,000 in cash and the theft of a Michael Kors handbag valued at €290 from a woman on January 18.

Mr Maughan is also charged with criminal damage to a jeep belonging to the woman on the same date. All offences are alleged to have happened at the Lidl car park at Bishopstown, Cork.

Det Garda Gary Duggan said gardaí were not objecting to bail once certain conditions were attached including that Mr Mauaghan sign on daily at a garda station.



