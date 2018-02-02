Teen boxer jailed for hospital incident

A young boxer from Tipperary who competed at a national level was jailed yesterday for causing a disturbance at Cork University Hospital.

Lee Kelly, aged 19, with a recent address at Highfield House, Ballinspittle, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace at the CUH.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “He was an excellent boxer who boxed at national level. I hope he gets back to it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Inside the ring, I hope.”

Mr Buttimer replied: “Absolutely.”

He added that the accused had been in contact with rehabilitation services.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month jail term on him for the threatening behaviour and fined him €300 for the drunkenness on the occasion.

The judge said there was a difficulty all the time for hospital staff and patients as some people caused havoc at the facilities.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan outlined the background to the offences.

“On August 31, 2017, Garda Brendan Murray attended Cork University Hospital where there was a report of a male causing a disturbance.

“Garda Murray spoke with a care worker who had Lee Kelly in care, having collected him earlier from Bandon Garda Station when he had seen a doctor who advised to bring him to CUH.

“He was intoxicated. He started shouting and roaring at hospital staff who refused to see him because of his level of intoxication.

“He was abusive to all present. He had to be removed from the hospital and taken to Togher Garda Station.”

Kelly had 23 previous convictions possession of drugs, criminal damage and public order offences.

Mr Buttimer confirmed that the same teenager appeared in Clonmel District Court a fortnight ago and received a term of imprisonment of six months for burglary.

Yesterday’s sentence will run concurrently with that jail term.