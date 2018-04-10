Home»Today's Stories

Tears after council backs demolition

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

A branch manager of a Department of Social Protection office earmarked for destruction to make way for a bridge left a council headquarters in tears yesterday.

At the April meeting of Clare County Council, councillors gave their go-ahead for the project which is expected to eliminate the long-standing Blake’s Corner bottleneck in Ennistymon that delays motorists on their way to and from the Cliffs of Moher.

It will involve the demolition of one family home that includes a florist and a branch of the Department of Social Protection, where manager Elizabeth McNamara said she was ‘horrified’ at the council decision.



