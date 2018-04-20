Teachers to don uniform for charity

Teachers be warned! A West Cork school is making plans for ‘U’.

‘U’ is for Uniform Day — nothing unusual there, except for the fact it’s the teachers and not the students who will be wearing the school uniforms.

Bandon Grammar School, the alma mater of luminaries such as actor, comedian and television presenter Graham Norton, is holding the event on Friday next, April 27.

It’s all in good fun, of course, with local charities being the beneficiary.

The school’s 670 pupils, it emerged, are currently sponsoring a €500 charity fundraiser.

The deal is, if they manage to collect the €500 by Thursday next, their teachers must come into work the following day wearing the school uniform.

The initiative is all part of a special three-pronged fundraiser organised by the Transition Year environmental science class.

It aims to secure in the region of €4,000 for the voluntary emergency service West Cork Rapid Response and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

“First, we are organising a massive raffle, with marvellous prizes, which range from two nights in a holiday house on the Sheep‘s Head peninsula to a box of chocolates,” says geography, mathematics and environmental studies teacher Helen Redmond.

She was recently pleased the school was presented with a Green Flag Award for Litter and Waste.

The second element of the initiative involves students to pay €2 to come to school in casual clothes on Friday next while, if everything goes as planned, their teachers have to wear uniforms.

“Over the three events we would hope to raise about €4,000 for the two charities,” explains Helen.

It has prompted huge excitement in the school, she said, especially around the prospect of teachers having to wear the official student ensemble.

“The vast majority of our teachers are on board with this,” she says adding that raising money for charity is an important part of the school ethos.

“Twice a year we raise money for charities ranging from Marymount Hospice to Pieta House, Dogs for the Disabled and Aid Bandon Children.”

Every few years, she noted Bandon Grammar business teacher Trevor Collins runs a 24-hour soccer marathon in aid of numerous charities, raising substantial funds in the process.