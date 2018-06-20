Home»Today's Stories

TDs plan all-party criticism of US immigration policy

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

TDs look set to agree an all-party motion condemning the controversial practice in the US of separating the children of illegal immigrants from their parents.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin

US president Donald Trump, in the face of global criticism, defended the controversial practice of separating children from their parents in detention centres at the US border.

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would convey the Government’s “grave concern” to the acting US Ambassador as soon as possible.

“We know, from dark chapters in our own history, the consequences of separating children from their parents and how that lasts with them for their entire lives, and can damage them for their entire lives,” Mr Varadkar told TDs.

The Taoiseach said that, like many in the house, he loved America.

He said: “I always am minded of the words written on the Statute of Liberty : ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses earning to breathe free.’ It seems to me that America, is more and more, is departing from its own values.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it was a reprehensible policy and called for an all-party motion on the issue to be agreed.

“I think it is very important to give a very clear message to the US government that it is absolutely unacceptable and it should be communicated government-to-government and parliament-to-parliament,” Mr Martin said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the practice was “unconscionable and mind-boggling”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

US Immigration

Related Articles

Barbaric Trump - US immigration policies

Readers' Blog: We must rule out any State visit by Trump

US to withdraw from UN Human Rights Council, ambassador says

King and Queen of Spain hosted by Donald Trump in Oval Office

More in this Section

Ulster Bank to sell 6,500 loans, committee will hear

Charles’ interest in súgán was last straw for palace officials

State looks to pay down debt in budget

Life should mean life, says family of murdered Olivia


Breaking Stories

The EuroMillions results are in...

One in five offers of social housing refused in 2017

Gardaí need help locating missing Carlow man

Man charged with terror offences following weapons find

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 16, 2018

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »