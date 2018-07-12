Taoiseach defends Dáil’s two-month summer break

The Taoiseach has defended the Dáil’s two-month summer break claiming he doesn’t know any politician who will be using it as an extended holiday. The Dáil is due to rise this week and will not return until mid-September while the Seanad will sit until the end of next week.

Leo Varadkar said he accepts many people think the break is too long but said: “I can certainly guarantee you that no politician will be taking a two-month break and there is a big difference in the Dáil and Seanad being on recess and being on holidays.

I appreciate that perception exists, even my own family and friends who know the work I do keep asking me ‘will you be available for dinner next week because you are off?’ but I am still not, I will be around the country next week and Europe the week after,” the Taoiseach said.

He said he and other ministers will be using the coming weeks to catch up on department and constituency work. Mr Varadkar said his position has not changed on the confidence and supply agreement which he believes should be renegotiated before October’s budget.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is adamant the deal should only be re-examined after the budget.

Mr Varadkar said: “We are talking a lot about a cliff-edge Brexit and why that would not be in the national interest, I don’t think that a cliff-edge end to the confidence and supply agreement would be good either.”

He said this would put the Government in a situation where it would be negotiating an extension of the agreement at a critical phase in Brexit talks and also at a time when US president Donald Trump is becoming “more muscular and much more aggressive” on international trade.

“I think the country needs a government that can focus on the job and not on its own survival.”