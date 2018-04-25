Home»Today's Stories

Talks on safety upgrades at N20 death-trap junction

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Talks are taking place about safety upgrades at a death-trap junction on the N20 Cork to Limerick road.

Gardai diverting traffic near Blarney, as a result of a road traffic accident near the Waterloo junction on the N20 Cork to Mallow road.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed last night that its road safety engineers are discussing several options with Cork County Council engineers in relation to potential safety upgrades to the Waterloo junction, just north of Cork City, following an accident there on Monday in which an American couple were injured in a three-vehicle crash.

The accident bore many similarities to a crash at the same junction last September, which claimed the lives of James Baker, 62, from Indiana, and Peggy Sue Adams, 59, from Ohio. They were killed when their southbound hire-car was in collision with a truck as they turned right at the Waterloo junction. It is believed they were following sat-nav directions to Blarney.

The couple injured in Monday’s accident were also turning right. It’s believed they were also following sat-nav directions to Blarney.

Third Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, Gerry Myers, who responded to both accidents, said junction safety must be reviewed, especially given that the safer exit to Blarney is just two miles further south.

Damian Boylan, a Fine Gael representative in Blarney, said immediate safety works are needed pending the delivery of the M20 motorway.

We have 300,000 people a year coming to visit Blarney, but this is much more than a tourism issue. It’s a life and death issue now, he said.

“We have American tourists driving to Blarney, invariably tired, in a right-hand drive car on the wrong side of the road for them, following sat-nav directions to turn right across a busy road,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be allowed in any other country in the world. We need the council and TII to work together on this.

“We need big signs — I don’t care if they can be seen from space — to tell motorists to ignore their sat-navs, and to direct them to the safe exit two miles further south.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

N20Road SafetyCorkLimerickTII

Related Articles

Clubs urged to lead use of cycle lanes

Please do not let my son's death be in vain: Grieving Dad in road safety appeal at funeral

Threat of spot flooding in southern counties as Status Yellow rainfall warning takes effect

Average sentence for dangerous driving causing death just three and a half years - report

More in this Section

Garda cyber bureau boosted in backlog battle

Restored border will spark ‘violent consequences’

Irish Water pushing ahead with €1.3m plan to pump Shannon water to Dublin

Councillors clear way to build 30 new homes


Breaking Stories

Christina Noble speaks publically about son being taken from her in mother and baby home

The EuroMillions results are in...

Pint and a half of beer 'never made anyone drunk', Danny Healy Rae tells Dáil

Referendum Commission urges people to check the register

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »