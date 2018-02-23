‘Taffy dragon’ leads to porn arrest

A Welshman in Cork was traced through his “Taffy dragon” email address downloading child pornography movies and images in 2010 and once again in 2017.

Andrew Gray was at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he was sentenced to a total of three years in prison with the last year suspended.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said of Gray, aged 44: “He is of a disposition he cannot change. He is a worry to society with a difficulty that needs to be monitored. He is in high need of treatment and the risk of reoffending is high.”

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said the accused was unable to access the equivalent of the Safer Lives programme for such offenders when he was in prison over the past few months. Mr O’Sullivan said the prison service would not put him on such a programme because he was not a sentenced prisoner. He was in prison on remand.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said Gray should be put on the programme now and there is also a requirement on him to come under the supervision of the probation service on his release from prison.

He was sentenced on two charges for similar offences committed in 2010 and 2017.

He admitted possession of images and movie clips of child pornography at an address at North Main St, Bandon, Co Cork, on May 10, 2017.

Gray was also sentenced having admitted earlier this year to possessing images and videos of child pornography in November 2010.

Living at St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, earlier this year he admitted the charge that on November 12, 2010 at Woods St, Cork, he had 28 images and two videos of child pornography.

It was previously stated in court by way of background that the accused handed in his computer for repair and the images were spotted and gardaí alerted.

The pictures showed children with their genital areas exposed and involved in sex acts with children and in some cases with adults. The images were supplied to him after contact he made with a man in America via an internet chatroom.

Originally from Wales, Gray has been living in Cork for some time. He later moved to Clonakilty, and lived for a time in Bandon.