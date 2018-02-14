Surge in sex crimes, property offences

Gardaí have recorded sharp rises in sexual offences, property crimes, and crimes against the person in the year ending last November.

A report by acting Garda Commissioner Dónall O’Cualáin shows that the biggest increases for sexual offences and crimes against the person were in the southern region.

The region — covering Cork, Limerick, and Kerry — shows a jump in recorded sexual offences of more than 40% in the year ending last November, compared to the same period the previous year.

The provisional data has been supplied to the Policing Authority but has not yet been published by the CSO.

The figures show:

Recorded property crime (burglaries, thefts from vehicles and shops) is up 8%, across all six regions, with the highest increases in the Eastern Region (up 16%) and Southern Region (up 12%);

Recorded sexual offences are up 15%, across four regions, with the biggest rises in the Southern Region (up 42%) and the South Eastern Region (up 27%);

Recorded crimes against the person (assaults, robberies from the person) are up 12%, across all regions, with the biggest jumps in the Southern Region (up 17%) and the Eastern Region (up 16%).

The Garda data also shows a 4% rise in public order offences between September and November 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, with the biggest jumps in the South Eastern Region (up 22%) and Dublin (up 13%).

There was a 3% rise in criminal damage cases, with the biggest increases in the Western Region (up 17%) and the Northern Region (up 10%).

The report said the data is provisional and that CSO publications represent official crime statistics.

The CSO has deferred publication of quarterly data three times and will not resume publication until issues regarding Garda homicide data are resolved.