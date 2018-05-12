‘Steroids user’s thinking became reckless’

A bodybuilder’s thinking became reckless as a result of using steroids and he ended up supplying steroids and cocaine, his barrister said yesterday.

Cormac Sheehan of 12 Poplar Avenue, Fota Rock, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, faced sentencing for the crimes yesterday having pleaded guilty to a total of 11 charges at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Barrister Donal O’Sullivan said: “He was bodybuilding for many years and taking them [steroids] for many years. He is no longer doing so. He has gone for counselling and gone to his GP. He is working. He is a married man. He has a house and is paying a mortgage.

“One could not imagine how it has come to this. He had been abusing steroids for many years. They affect a person’s thinking. They make reckless thinking more likely. This behaviour was out of character for him.”

Judge Gerard O’Brien said he could understand that the defendant and his family would want finality in the case. However, he said it was important that the court would have more background information on the accused and what options were there for the future. To that end, the judge said he would direct a probation report and adjourn sentencing until June 15.

Judge O’Brien said: “It seems counter-intuitive that a person who bodybuilds would be involved in dealing cocaine.”

Det Garda Des Cogan testified yesterday that gardaí stopped the accused in his car at Jacob’s Island and found he had €8,300 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of steroids. He also had over €1,000 in cash. In a follow-up search of his home, he had more steroids and more than €2,000 in cash. All of the money was forfeited to the State yesterday.

Sheehan, aged 40, pleaded guilty to charges including having cocaine for sale or supply at Jacob’s Island, Mahon Point, Cork, in July.