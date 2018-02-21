State urged to restore equality of pay for teachers

The Government will need to restore pay equality for teachers, pay retired teachers more to come back to school or employ panels of teachers to bridge gaps in substitution cover, TDs and senators have heard.

It was made clear to the Oireachtas Education Committee by bodies representing school managers, principals and teachers that more resources are needed to tackle what the committee accepted is a substitution crisis.

Catholic Primary School Management Association general secretary Seamus Mulconry said its own survey proves that the shortage is very real, with 90% of primary schools reporting difficulty sourcing substitutes. He said the urgent action needed includes targeted marketing, that might include financial inducements, to get retired teachers into schools.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland president Ger Curtin said difficulties getting teachers to do oral tests for State exams are evidence of the problem, as schools can not get substitutes to cover examining teachers’ absences.

The call from him and INTO assistant general secretary Deirdre O’Conor to address the unequal pay for those who began teaching since 2011 was supported by a number of bodies making submissions to the committee. Ms O’Connor said the main solution at primary level is to restore the idea of employing regional panels of teachers to cover short-term substitution vacancies.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said last month that a previous pilot panel system was expensive and inefficient. It was scrapped in 2011 but Ms O’Connor told the committee it meant schools had reliable access to a teacher from a panel covering substitution in their area.

Irish Primary Principals Network chief executive Páiric Clerkin said it should be simple to work out how many teachers are needed.

“It might be more expensive to employ people on panels than pay substitution rates, but to ensure there are teachers to put in every single classroom, it’s the one thing that can work,” said Mr Clerkin.

Teaching Council director Tomás Ó Ruairc said there are many solutions offered in its December 2015 report on teacher supply to the Department of Education.

“We need to pull back from the crisis... Time is not on our side,” he said.

Fianna Fáil education spokesman Thomas Byrne said it is scandalous that the Teaching Council report was not published by Mr Bruton until last summer. His party colleague, committee chairwoman Fiona O’Loughlin, said the department will be asked about this at the next hearing on the issue.