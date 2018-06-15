Home»Today's Stories

State home building loans available by year end

Friday, June 15, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

State loans to tackle the lack of new house building will not be rolled out until the end of this year despite being announced last October.

Eoghan Murphy and Paschal Donohoe giving an update on the establishment of Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI). Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Funding of up to €750m will be made available to builders seeking to construct developments of more than 10 homes but who cannot get loans from the banks.

It is hoped that around 6,000 homes will be built in the coming years under the Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) scheme, first announced as part of the Budget.

Cabinet this week signed off on a bill needed to establish a new body that will lend, on commercial terms, to developers who may be experiencing difficulty obtaining adequate funding for commercially viable residential projects.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said staff for the new organisation will be provided through the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) along the same lines as Nama.

“I am establishing HBFI as a temporary agency to address a shortage of finance for a shortage of homes,” said Mr Donohoe.

He said a progress report will be completed every two years, with the first review at the end of 2020.

While HBFI will not be able to direct the exact amount of social housing that is provided through these developments, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said they will have to follow the usual guidelines which stipulate that 10% of any development must go to social housing.

Mr Donohoe said: “HBFI will lend to any viable project that meets its requirements and will not be directly involved in designing the housing mix contained in the scheme it funds, because that work is led by our local authorities.

“The aim here is to provide a significant contribution to provide a significant number of additional homes.

“This lending will be on a commercial market equivalent terms and conditions but the exact terms and conditions will depend on the risk profile of each project, the quality of collateral being put forward, and the creditworthiness of the borrower.”

Sites must have full planning permission and will be required to provide at least 10 units to qualify for a HBFI loan.

“I aim to have this legislation enacted later on in the year and we will see HBFI commence lending by the end of 2018,” said Mr Donohoe.

The bill will now commence passage through the Houses of the Oireachtas.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

HousingEoghan MurphyPaschal DonohoeHome Building Finance IrelandBudget

Related Articles

Eircodes wanted at planning stage

A third of homes ‘built’ since 2011 don’t exist

Housing Minister says 'Rebuilding Ireland’ is working after the CSO revealed 14,400 homes were finished last year

'We're making progress. They're making posters' - Housing Minister defends job one year one

More in this Section

‘Français, je t’aime?’ 24,000 Leaving Cert students show off their language skills

Gardaí appeal to taxi drivers in murder probe

Crime victims urged to use new statutory rights

Polish community unites for Wilk family


Breaking Stories

Gorse fires in Puck's Castle may have been started deliberately

Goverment come under fire as waiting list figures reach record high

Mary Lou McDonald meets Prince Charles in an 'opportunity to extend the hand of friendship'

Navan man (59) missing following walk while on holiday in Tralee

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »