Social worker denies deceit over child cash

A social worker got monthly child support payments from a mother of five whose children were in care and did not pass these payments on to the foster carers, it was claimed at a trial yesterday.

The accused denies all charges against her.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin and a jury of six men and six women began hearing evidence yesterday in the case against Jennifer O’Driscoll, aged 45, of St John’s Terrace, World’s End, Kinsale, Co Cork.

Dermot Sheehan, prosecuting, said the alleged offences — nine counts of deception — related to a period between January and September 2008 in the course of the defend-ant’s work as a HSE social worker.

Mr Sheehan said the prosecution would say that the accused woman, dishonestly by deception, got the mother of five to pay her monthly child benefit to her — in the region of €1,100 per month.

The prosecution barrister said: “She [O’Driscoll] took the money saying it was for foster carers but they [the foster carers looking after the children] never received the child benefit in respect of these children. That is the case being brought by the prosecution. That is in essence what is alleged against Jennifer O’Driscoll.”

Through an interpreter, the mother of five said: “First of all, she asked me for money on the first Tuesday of every month, that I would give her money, I should do everything she would tell me to do in relation to the children.

“She would contact me in advance to announce she would come. On the first Tuesday of every month she used to come exclusively for money. That was child benefit money.

“[She told me] that the money was going to the three houses where the children were placed.

“I did not oppose. I did not want to oppose if I wanted my children to come back to me… Jennifer arrived at my house and collected the money.”

She said the amounts varied from €1,000 to €1,100.

Det Sgt Clodagh O’Sullivan who investigated the case interviewed the accused in October 2016. Details from the memo of this interview were presented to the jury.

After outlining allegations, the detective said: “That was a very mean thing to do.”

Ms O’Driscoll replied: “That is not even remotely close to anything truthful.”

The defendant also said in the interview: “I did not take any money from that lady. I went out of my way to help her. It is very hurtful to be accused of this.”

Ray Boland, defending, said there was a letter on file with the Department of Social Welfare where Ms O’Driscoll informed them the children were in care and that the child benefits should not be paid to the birth mother but to the foster carers.

Mr Boland asked why she would do that if she wanted to take the money from the birth mother, as alleged.

Ms O’Driscoll denied a claim that she put one foster carer under pressure not to claim the child benefit.

The trial of Ms O’Driscoll continues today.