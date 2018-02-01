Sites risk sanction for advertising overpriced, dangerous rental units

Websites which advertise sub-standard, dangerous or excessively overpriced rental properties could face criminal sanctions in a bid to clamp down on questionable units flooding the market.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he will consider an opposition suggestion for likely sanctions, during a Dáil debate on the housing sector.

During a two-hour Dáil debate, Deputy Eoin O Broin asked the minister if he was willing to impose any measures to tackle the rise of slum landlord properties in Dublin, Cork and other locations.

Citing an RTÉ Prime Time exposé last year of a dangerously overcrowded property market and the fact “this is not an outlier”, Mr O Broin said greater sanctions are needed to prevent such properties coming on the market.

Along with property owners, the Sinn Féin TD said sanctions should also apply to websites such as www.myhome.ie and www.daft.ie which advertise vacancies.

Mr O Broin said new rules were needed to prevent websites from advertising homes that fail to meet key standards.

“I recommend strongly that the minister considers, in the context of forthcoming legislation, making it a criminal offence for online platforms to advertise properties which clearly breach regulations.

“That would not only put the onus on the Residential Tenancies Board but also on www.myhome.ie or www.daft.ie to be compliant and prevent their platforms being used to advertise properties which the photographs submitted clearly show are substandard,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“It is important this is got right because there are, unfortunately, far too many individuals and families out there living in overpriced sub-standard accommodation,” he said.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy agreed there must be “minimum standards” in place for rented homes and that landlords who breach rules are liable for fines of up to €5,000.

While saying his focus is on increasing inspection levels of properties, the minister said he is open to the possibility of websites facing sanctions for advertising sub-standard homes.

“I would not see a problem if it is about professional property or letting platforms. I am not against pursuing that course of action and I will look at it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Murphy was also criticised by Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan over plans to introduce a new State mortgage system for people rejected by private banks.

While Mr Murphy insisted the move had already led to significant public interest, Ms O’Sullivan warned the policy could ultimately just benefit developers due to the money being made available, instead of people in genuine need.