Home»Today's Stories

Simon Harris ‘not ruling out’ significant cancer tests redress package

Tuesday, May 01, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Health Minister Simon Harris is “not ruling out” a multimillion-euro cervical cancer tests compensation scheme despite confirming cabinet will not fast-track the redress packages at its meeting today.

Speaking to reporters last night amid growing concern over the scale of the fallout, Mr Harris said it is vital the Government establish all facts of the case first before deciding how to help those affected.

However, despite saying “I’m not ruling out” a compensation scheme for those affected in the future, he indicated the Cabinet is not in favour of the move at this stage by saying he is “only one minister” and the entirety of the Government “will decide how to respond”.

“In relation to redress that is something I’m not ruling out, but what I want to do firstly is establish facts and provide women crucially with their information,” he said.

“Every woman who is impacted should have heard from her hospital today, and then obviously the Government will decide how to respond.”

Asked to comment on the fact the failure to fast-track a compensation scheme for women affected by what happened means at least three women who have taken high court cases will still have to face a divisive courts system, he repeated the scheme has not been ruled out in the future. 

However, he said all ministers and a number of Government agencies will need to be involved in a decision to launch a redress scheme, adding he is “only one minister”.

Any compensation scheme is likely to cost in the tens of millions of euro due to the fact 17 women involved in what happened have died and others are seriously ill.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cervical cancerCervicalCheck

Related Articles

Readers' Blog: Scandal in a long line of screw-ups

A reflection of our low standards - Litany of scandal extended

HSE confirms at least 17 of 208 affected by cervical cancer tests scandal have died

Micheál Martin: Government knew of strategy to silence patient

More in this Section

Call for probe into CervicalCheck smear test errors ‘secrecy’

Knife-wielding man held over Cork cinema attack

Minister plans supported housing for the elderly

Simon Coveney: Foreign Affairs role has me under constituency pressure


Breaking Stories

Trio arrested after explosive device found in Strabane released unconditionally

Garda manhunt underway for man who sexually attacked student in Limerick

Limerick firefighters called to hoax drowning, also attacked with stones during May Eve celebrations

Woman, 53, dies in Meath fire

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »