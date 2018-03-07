‘Significant’ drug dealer jailed

A significant drug dealer caught with almost €90,000 worth of cannabis and €3,000 worth of cocaine at his home in Co Cork was jailed for eight years yesterday.

Farid Fawzi pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale or supply atConeybeg, Rathpeacon, Co Cork, on September 15, 2016, when its street value exceeded €13,000. Fawzi, aged 32, also admitted having cocaine for sale or supply.

Det Sgt Lar O’Brien described the kind of activity of text messages — exclusively related to drug deals, places to conceal drugs, places to collect them, and monies to be paid — on a mobile phone found at Fawzi’s house.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “This phone was hopping with messages and it was all about drug-dealing. And the man at the centre of this — the generator — seems to be Fawzi. He is the pivotal point in the movement and distribution of a significant amount of drugs.”

Det Sgt O’Brien testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Det Garda Ian Cahalane obtained a warrant to search Fawzi’s home. One person who was present at the time was in a shower and had left a mobile phone outside the door. It was seized and the extensive drug- related activity was observed in messages. Fawzi was not present at the time. He was later located in a hotel room in Killarney from where he was sending the messages to the seized phone.

Stashes of drugs were found at various locations around the large property and in nearby woods.

Alice Fawsitt, defence SC, said Fawzi was under threat over money he owed . Det Sgt O’Brien said Fawzi was not an addict but had become involved in drug-dealing because it seemed like a lucrative lifestyle.