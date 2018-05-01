Siblings ‘threaten elderly woman at gunpoint and ram garda car’

A brother and sister traumatised two elderly people, threatening one at gun point, in separate aggravated burglaries, before ramming their getaway car into two garda vehicles.

The siblings, from Dublin’s south inner city, were arrested by gardaí in Virginia, Co Cavan, in relation to the violent burglary of two neighbouring homes in Ballyjamesduff, some 10km away.

The brother is aged 27 and has a long criminal record, including for false imprisonment, robbery, threat to kill and burglary.

His sister, aged 33, has convictions for drugs, assault and criminal damage.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, gardaí said that two intruders forced entry into the home of a woman aged in her 70s.

They “threatened her at gun point” and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash.

Gardaí said that “minutes later” they entered a second house and threatened the owner, a man aged 90, before fleeing with a sum of cash.

It’s understood the elderly man may have broken a bone, possibly in a fall, as a result.

A Garda spokesman said the alarm was raised and in a follow-up operation local garda units intercepted a car in Virginia.

The car rammed two garda vehicles in an attempt to escape, but gardaí managed to corner the vehicle and arrest the suspects.

They were taken to Bailieboro Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesman said: “A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out. Investigating gardaí have also recovered some of the property taken during the burglaries.”

The siblings are expected to appear in court this morning.