Shortcomings in the screening of cases put children at risk of neglect

Children could have been left at risk of neglect and physical abuse because of shortcomings in how cases were screened, according to an inspection report by the health watchdog, Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The inspection of the child protection and welfare service in Carlow/Kilkenny/South Tipperary found that, in a review of 133 cases, 27 were escalated to area management by inspectors, including three cases where allegations of physical abuse had not been identified at the time the referral was received.

According to the inspection report: “For these children, there wasn’t an immediate response and it took between 10 days and 11 months for them to be seen.”

Of the same 27 cases, three were earmarked to be closed when an initial assessment should have been carried out.

The inspection, carried out by Hiqa across five days last October and November, found major non-compliances with required standards in five of the six areas reviewed.

Ultimately, satisfactory responses were received in all those cases, but inspectors also noted poor quality safety plans, with the result that they escalated 10 cases “where safety planning was not of a good enough standard to ensure children were safe”.

Suitable reassurances were later given in relation to these cases.

The report also said systems in place for notifying gardaí of allegations of abuse were “not effective or safe”.

Inspectors found 12 cases where records did not show that gardaí were notified of allegations of abuse against a child — 11 were escalated and a satisfactory response subsequently received but, in the other case, the child left the country with their parents before a notification was made.

According to Hiqa, poor supervision, inexperienced staff and high staff turnover in one office led to a decision to stop undertaking initial assessments for a two/three month period. The inspection also found that “cumulative harm was not always considered when reviewing cases” — just three of 19 cases reviewed had reference to previous referrals on the most recent referral.

Among other shortcomings, the report noted there were 213 cases on a waiting list for initial assessment and “no formalised system in place for review of the waiting list and no plan to address the backlog”.

The area received 2,387 referrals in the 12 months prior to the inspection.

Tusla said it is implementing the comprehensive action plan submitted to Hiqa and had already taken measures to improve the service locally, including setting up an Area Governance Oversight Group, with the National Childcare Information System to be rolled out in March.