Shopping centre attacker did not use knife

Gardaí are now satisfied that a knife was not produced during an assault on a late-night cinema goer in Mahon Point shopping centre in Cork on Friday night.

Sources confirmed yesterday that following a detailed review of CCTV footage, there is no evidence to suggest the suspect brandished a knife.

A man, who had been at a late-night screening, was confronted by a lone man in one of the shopping centre aisles a short time after leaving the cinema complex.

The young man was struck a number of times about the head, and was kicked on the ground before his attacker ran amok in the shopping centre aisles, shouting and roaring, kicking furniture and bins, before fleeing on foot into nearby housing estates.

Gardaí confirmed that the initial 999 call arising out of the assault suggested the suspect had a machete.

This call triggered a major Garda response, with uniformed Garda units from Blackrock and Anglesea St dispatched to the scene, backed up by members of the armed Regional Support Unit, armed detective units, and the Divisional Garda Dog Unit.

Gardaí got a detailed description of the suspect and a massive manhunt was mounted.

A 24-year-old man was arrested a short time later on Skehard Rd for alleged public order offences.