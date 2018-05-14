Shannon-Dublin pipeline: Searching for solutions to pipeline project

During the latest round of public consultation on the pipeline project, a number of key questions were raised repeatedly. Here’s how Irish Water answered them.

Why doesn’t Irish Water just repair the leaks that are causing Dublin’s shortages?

Irish Water agrees leakage is a huge problem — at least 207m litres, and some say closer to 320m litres, is lost in Dublin every day — but that’s the same argument it uses against relying on a repair programme to protect against shortages.

It says there are just too many leaks, spread over too wide an area to be able to repair in the time required and if repairs were accelerated, the disruption to supplies, traffic, and commerce would be intolerable.

Leakage repair is under way but the Greater Dublin area has 9,000km of pipeline and 650,0000 individual connections so the complexity speaks for itself.

Replacing just 1% of that, as is currently the plan, would equate to 90km of construction works a year, every year for 100 years. In a city setting, that would mean 90km of busy roads, footpaths, and public amenities being torn up. And it still would not save near enough water to meet demand.

The leakage repair programme will run indefinitely but it does not aim to completely eliminate leaks because the bad news is that new leaks appear all the time, often because as each section of worn pipe or faulty joint is repaired, it places greater pressure further along so that another existing leak gets worse or a weak spot produces a fresh leak.

What about desalination as an alternative?

Desalination is the conversion of seawater to drinking water by removing its salt content. It is relatively common, with the International Desalination Association counting 18,423 desalination plants in 150 countries providing 87bn litres of water to 300m people daily.

Irish Water says the idea would be “Dublin-centric” in that it would not address the need for water in midland communities that may also benefit from the Shannon-Dublin pipeline.

The utility has considered desalination, looking at a hypothetical scenario whereby water is taken from the sea off north Co Dublin, requiring an intake pipeline stretching 3km out into the sea and a discharge pipe stretching 2km.

It says that for every litre of freshwater produced, a litre of wastewater, with higher concentrations of salt, must be disposed off back into the sea where it can damage marine life.

Globally, chemists are working to find ways of using the extracted salt as an ingredient for industrial activities rather than disposing of it but Irish Water says desalination also strips water of its mineral content so this must be added back at extra cost and with extra complications when fresh water and former salt water gets mixed in the public mains.

Irish Water says the energy required to run desalination plants is also prohibitive. They are large and complex facilities and Irish Water says it would take six times more energy to run a desalination plant than a conventional water treatment plant although that is also a downside that engineers globally are trying to address through development of solar-powered processing.

What about all the rain we don’t catch — couldn’t we build reservoirs?

Early on in the hunt for a new water source for Dublin, consideration was given to taking water from Lough Derg in times of flood and storing it in a reservoir on a former peat production site at Garryhinch bog.

Water would be stored here in its raw form before being pumped along a 60km pipeline to Dublin for treatment and distribution.

Investigations threw up issues with the stability of the ground and concerns about contamination risks in pumping untreated water over a long distance.

Building a treatment plant beside the reservoir was considered but it was felt it would produce a lot of wastewater that would have to be released into the River Barrow, a Special Area of Conservation.

On the plus side, it was thought a high flow of water could be maintained through Garryhinch for 10 months of the year, falling only during two summer months, and the reservoir could store two months’ worth of Dublin’s water needs at any given time if a problem arose.

The cost of the project was less than other options, would inconvenience fewer landowners, and, if the water was treated locally, it could be used to supply midland communities in the same way as the Parteen Basin option.

That idea, though not necessarily in that location, is still favoured by some objectors to the Parteen option, who point out a new reservoir in the Midlands could also serve as a public leisure amenity for watersports.

Irish Water turned that argument on its head, saying the very reason it wants to use Parteen Basin is to give it dual purpose. It was created to serve the hydropower plant at Ardnacrusha and could be supplying drinking water too without building any new storage facilities.

What about getting water from underground?

Groundwater and aquifers are already used by Irish Water in many locations across the country and opponents of the Parteen Basin option argue Dublin should do likewise.

They say not only is the water locally available, dispensing with the need for long pipelines, but the sources can be built up gradually in multiple locations, each one boosting supplies as it comes on stream without having to wait for completion of one megaproject.

Irish Water says this option was explored by Dublin City Council in 2008 when all sources within an 80km radius of Dublin were examined. In total 19, significant aquifers were identified but, according to the survey, the total maximum amount of water they could collectively supply daily would be 475m litres so most would need to run simultaneously to make up the 330m extra Dublin needed for future growth.

Other challenges were highlighted: The risk of leaving outlying areas already using the aquifers short of supply, sprawling development making access to the sites harder, concerns for the impact on neighbouring rivers, the complexities of constructing and running multiple wells and pipelines simultaneously, and the legal uncertainty surrounding water abstraction.

Given all the barriers, only six offered a realistic prospect of development and combined they were estimated to have a potential supply of just 125m litres daily.

The consultants concluded: “It is not certain that current legal, regulatory, planning and administration systems and the level of political maturity in the state would be able to cope with the scale of such a proposal in the immediate future.”

Pipeline objectors point out that the investigations were only desk studies and say practical on-site explorations should be undertaken.