Shannon-Dublin pipeline: Long and winding road ahead presents a host of problems underground

It is hard to visualise a construction that would largely be hidden underground but on pipe size alone, the Shannon-Dublin water supply project makes it one of the most ambitious the country has ever seen.

According to the latest information from Irish Water, the pipe would comfortably accommodate a standing male of 6ft 5in although he’d have to crouch down a bit in the earliest section.

Earlier drawings of the pipe had bigger dimensions, showing the diameter ranging from 1.7m to 2.3m but even at the revised estimates, that’s among the largest diameter pipes in use in the water, gas, or oil industries anywhere in the world.

Irish Water says there are some water pipes of 1.6m in diameter in use in Kildare but over a relatively short distance. By comparison, Irish natural gas, which has one of the most extensive networks in the country, uses pipes that are 0.5m to 1m in diameter.

At 172km, it would be well short of the longest water pipelines in the world but those that gain attention for their scale tend to be serving desert or drought-afflicted zones that have no other water source nearby.

We don’t yet know what the pipe would be made of. Irish Water says it is looking at concrete, steel, iron, and various types of plastic and a decision would be made closer to contract tender stage.

The pipe would start south of the Parteen Basin where the water is diverted to ESB’s Ardnacrusha hydropower plant, and where a pumping station would be developed to extract the raw water.

A major new water treatment plant would be built at nearby Birdhill and from that point on, the water would be tap-ready. A second pumping station would be incorporated into the treatment plant to send the water on its way to Dublin.

At Cloughjourdan, about 40km away, a break pressure tank would be installed at what would be the highest point on the pipeline and at this spot, pumping would stop and the flow of the water would be fuelled by gravity.

Apart from some spur pipes that may be added for future possible use in supplying some Midland communities, the idea is there would be no further interruption in the flow until the water reaches Dublin.

It would arrive at a reservoir to be built at Peamount on the edge of south Co Dublin and from there would run through pipes that would be integrated with the existing water supply network serving the Greater Dublin area.

That all sounds straightforward but the reality on the ground would be very different. Aside from the human opposition, the landscape throws up considerable challenges.

The pipeline route — chosen, according to Irish Water, to minimise obstacles and disruption — will nonetheless encounter railway lines, a canal, and a major river. Ironically it’s the River Liffey, smaller rivers and streams, a motorway, national primary routes, many local roads, and the properties of 500 individual landowners.

It would have to negotiate a wide variety of ground, from road fill to farmland to bogland to the saturated ground beneath rivers.

It would lie in trenches up to 4m deep to ensure stability and protection while at the same time enabling the infrastructure to be accessed reasonably easily if needed for repair.

Landowners would be asked to give up a 50m strip of their property during the construction period — possibly for three years — and then to agree to a permanent wayleave of 20m.

The route, and various parts of it, have been altered many times already but while the 500 landowners who could most expect to be affected have been notified, there is a chance some more modifications could be made.

Irish Water said: “We will continue to consider requests [for changes] right up to the planning stage.”