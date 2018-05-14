Shannon-Dublin pipeline: Gulf of mistrust between locals and Irish Water

Tountinna hill, when the clouds allow, provides a spectacular point from which to take in the beauty of the Shannon River where it forms Lough Derg, and the Parteen Basin below.

When the clouds are feeling especially generous, it’s also possible to see all four surrounding counties of Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, and Galway.

The serene, green landscape is worlds away from the chaos, congestion, and clamour of Dublin and it only serves to emphasise just how far geographically the two regions are apart.

But it also acts as a symbol of the gulf of trust that exists between Irish Water and the people whose water the utility wants to take, and whose land it wants to control, all apparently in the cause of serving the capital.

“There is a huge lack of trust,” says Rita Ryan who, with her husband Joe, runs the Whiskey Still pub and restaurant in Dromineer, one of the numerous picturesque villages that dot the lake’s shores, where small businesses depend on it remaining a beguiling tourist attraction and healthy watersports amenity.

Rita Ryan

“Once Irish Water get the right to take the water, how much are they going to take?” she asks.

“They tell us they’ll only take so much but I don’t think anyone believes that. If Dublin dries up in a drought, are they going to tell the politicians up there that there’s water in Lough Derg and they can’t take it? I don’t think so.”

Irish Water says it will only take 2% of the water that is already diverted to ESB’s Ardnacrusha hydropower plant and that it will be bound by an agreement with ESB so it can not make ad hoc decisions.

But opponents say that 2% will actually become 15% of the lake’s volume in dry spells when levels are naturally lower, and no agreement is in place yet for the public to see or scrutinise, so Rita, and many like her, are not convinced.

Mistrust characterised relations from the start — since before Irish Water took over as the national utility, when the pipeline project was being promoted by Dublin City Council.

“I remember going to my first meeting about it, about eight years ago, and coming away thinking, they don’t want to know about us down the country.

“It was all about what industry they need in Dublin and what services they wanted to develop and how water was going to be very important to them. But what about industry for us? What about our tourism, our development? Not a word.”

It doesn’t help that Irish Water, despite being a national utility, has failed to convince people in the area that its bias isn’t towards Dublin.

Jerry Grant, managing director of Irish Water, was managing director of RPS Consulting when that company, on behalf of Dublin City Council, developed the idea of the pipeline as the solution to the capital’s water woes.

Gerry Geoghegan, now senior project manager with Irish Water, was also project manager for the pipeline proposal when he worked with RPS.

From Irish Water’s perspective, it may be a gift to have two senior staff members who know the project so well, but opponents question if the utility can be fully objective about it.

Irish Water can provide copious engineering and other technical reports from consultancy firms other than RPS to support the merits of the project, but opponents point out that many of those reports predate the utility’s establishment and so were commissioned by Dublin City Council which, understandably, had the capital’s interests at heart.

“We need an independent review of the whole project because there is huge mistrust here,” says Declan Collison of Lough Derg House guesthouse and the Lake Cafe in Dromineer.

“Bring somebody in from outside the country — Holland or Denmark say — and let them look at this, because the way it looks to us is that so much work has gone into justifying this project that everyone is afraid to say, actually we got it wrong.”

Declan shares the concerns of Rita and others that the Shannon and Lough Derg will be damaged by the daily water abstraction — and plant life, animals, and tourism along with it.

But he is also alarmed by the scale of the planned expenditure and what the taxpayer can expect in return.

“Spending €1.3bn on capital costs and probably €20m a year on running costs after that is bad value for money. It would be 10 years before even one litre of water landed in Dublin and at huge economic cost to people.

“What if the town of Nenagh or Athlone wants to attract a large industry that needs access to a large volume of water? Irish Water would have the say over this.

“I am not anti-Dublin but there is a huge imbalance in this. The Government talks about balancing regional development but all the development is in the greater Dublin area.”

For Declan, the debate begins and ends with the leaks in Dublin’s pipes.

“If I owned a warehouse and I wanted you to invest in it but I told you that every night more than half of my stock would be pilfered, you would not invest in my business.”

He sympathises with Dublin business owners who would suffer massive disruption if an intensive leak repair programme was undertaken, but he says they have to face reality.

“The pipes in Dublin are going to have to be replaced sooner rather than later. I would rather that the Government spent €3bn-€4bn now and start that project than spend €1.4bn on a project that will not give them a solution.

At Clareen Country Creche a few miles away, Una Merry suggests putting her young charges on the job.

“I have three-year-olds here and if you give them a bucket with a hole in it and tell them to keep it filled with water, they’ll tell you there’s no point because the water’s only disappearing out the bottom,” she sighs.

Location is her business’s selling point. The creche has a big enclosed playground with a roofed section so that children can still get out on rainy days. Surrounding it is a sea of green with a copse of trees, a ringfort, a duckpond, and fields where energetic little feet can run free.

But behind the hedgerow of the nearest field is where the pipe will run.

“I can’t imagine the dust and noise and the heavy machinery going through here. It will go across the road too, so I don’t know how parents will have access,” she says.

“They might go through quickly but they want possession of the land for three years so I won’t be able to give guarantees about anything for three years.

“I would have great fears that it would put us out of business.” Liam Minehan, who farms at Puckane, a few kilometres inland from the lake, is facing disruption to his dairy herd because the pipe will bisect his land.

“Well, it won’t. Because it’s not going ahead,” he states.

Liam is spokesman for the Fight The Pipe campaign, representing landowners whose property is on the pipe’s route. Based on other projects involving gas pipes, landowners could be in line for compensation of €70-€100 per linear metre, but Liam doesn’t want to hear about it.

“People will say, isn’t it all about money at the end of the day? Aren’t you fighting this because you want more compensation? That drives me mad. We don’t want compensation because we don’t want the pipe.”

Besides, he says, how could money compensate for damage unknown.

“When you disturb soil, you don’t know the long-term effects. My grandfather took out hedgerows 80 years ago and I can still follow the line of it.

“Irish Water says the land will be reinstated. That means they’ll cover the pipe with soil. But what about the soil that’s compacted by the heavy machinery going forward and back? What about drainage? And what happens when they have to dig it up again because there’s a leak?

“If you’re a farmer and you want to put up a building, or a house for your son, you’ll have to ask Irish Water for permission because they’ll have a permanent wayleave.”

Irish Water doesn’t disagree. In a statement it said: “There will be restrictions on building development and forestry within the permanent wayleave.”

Liam says he won’t be the worst affected. He knows of one farmer whose land would be subject to compulsory purchase order and/or permanent wayleave for the fourth time because of roads and other projects.

“A lot of the farmers here already had land taken for the motorway. There wasn’t the same opposition to that but then it’s very hard for me to argue against a road because you can see it’s needed. But it’s very hard for me to embrace that my farm is going to be desecrated for a whim.”

Which leads to another thing driving objectors mad.

“They want to give us a consolation prize of a cycleway,” says Donal Whelan of the River Shannon Protection Alliance.

“Someone even suggested fencing it off so that people could cycle all the way along the pipe route from here to Dublin. The consternation that suggestion caused — I couldn’t tell you the language used. It’d be great for tourism, we were told. Well, thanks very much but the Shannon is great for tourism and that’s why we want to protect it.”

None of those who spoke had any faith in the impending environmental impact assessment process or the planning application procedure to fully air their concerns.

“The planning process is too restrictive. It can’t adjudicate on the politics behind the project,” says Liam Minehan.

“And will it ask the right questions? Like why is the motorway going in one direction to Dublin and the pipeline taking an entirely different route? What’s really going on?”

“The environmental impact is guesswork to an extent,” says Declan Collison.

Declan Collison

“All we know is that when man interferes with nature, there are usually consequences that we can’t control.”

Alliance chairman, Gerry Siney, from Limerick, has concerns for what will happen to the Shannon Estuary and Limerick Port.

Gerry Siney

“If there isn’t sufficient flow, it will not clear the shipping channel and it will silt up,” he says.

“Ships won’t get further than Foynes.” His biggest fear is that the Shannon could become a river that no longer reaches the sea.

“It breaks my heart at times because it’s the majestic River Shannon. It’s our job to protect it, not kill it.”