Shannon-Dublin pipeline: Communities ready to fight the pipe

Over a decade ago, plans surfaced suggesting Dublin was going to take water from the Shannon. It wasn’t a joke, writes Caroline O’Doherty.

It had the makings of an elaborate hoax.

Dublin City Council was proposing to take water from the River Shannon and pump it across the country to feed the taps of the capital where around half of it would disappear through leaks.

Where was a sceptic to begin? Well firstly, it was hard to believe that the modestly sized coastal capital of a rain-soaked island could be short of water.

And secondly, it seemed bizarre that the only option deemed feasible for the home of the Liffey was to take a supply from the Shannon.

As for the ‘pump it to dump it’ scenario of sending expensively sourced water into leaking pipes, the idea looked deliberately designed to feed into every suspicion that ever sneaked into an otherwise trusting mind that the resources of rural Ireland were only there to be plundered for the benefit of the great, good, and greedy up in Dublin.

But the council wasn’t joking. For over 10 years it had been teasing out the implications of a report that warned Dublin needed a major new water source and in 2007 all fingers pointed west. Not so far west as is currently proposed. At the time the focus was on Lough Ree which straddles counties Longford, Roscommon, and Westmeath.

Reaction there was disbelief from many groups who voiced concern about the impact that taking 330m litres of water a day could have on water levels, plant life, animal life, tourism, fishing, and the future development of the region.

Out of a public meeting, the Shannon River Protection Alliance was formed. Local TD Mary O’Rourke was one of the plan’s most vocal opponents, memorably castigating Dubliners for their ‘cavalier’ approach to water wastage while at the same time seemingly happy to leave Westmeath ‘arid’ and ‘desert-like’ through the ‘rape’ of its waters.

Opposition in the area grew and a feasibility study was ordered in 2008. While it was to examine in detail the Lough Ree proposal, it was also tasked with looking at Lough Derg as a possible source, or some combination of Loughs Ree and Derg, either or both linked to a reservoir on a bog near Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath, or a standalone operation at the Parteen Basin.

By 2010, Lough Ree was off the hook and preference had shifted to Parteen, the lower section of Lough Derg, artificially constructed in the 1920s as part of ESB’s Ardnacrusha hydro-power plant.

It was further away from Dublin, making it a more expensive option financially, but because it was part of a man-made facility that already provided water for power generation, it may have been hoped it would not be so politically costly.

Over the next few years, the council had more assessments carried out but debate on the subject faded, assisted by the economic crisis. Whatever about Dublin’s taps, exchequer funding for major works of infrastructure had run dry.

Since taking over responsibility for water services from the local authorities in 2014, Irish Water has intensified efforts at getting the proposal off the ground.

The utility calls it the ‘Water Supply Project — Eastern and Midlands Region’ but to objectors, that doesn’t disguise the fact that the bulk of the water will go to Dublin, with several communities along the way — notably around Mullingar and Navan — to be served by smaller spin-off pipes.

The utility also terms the proposal “an abstraction of water from a hydro power scheme”, but objectors still see it as plundering a precious natural resource.

Linguistic differences aside, the 20-plus years of contemplation ended last month when Irish Water announced it had completed the last in a series of public consultation exercises and that nothing had cropped up to change its mind about pursuing the Parteen option.

In the last few years, the alliance has been joined by Fight the Pipe, a collection of some of the 500 landowners beneath whose property the pipeline would run, as well as Emma Kennedy, a corporate lawyer specialising in forensic analysis of investment deals who has poured her heart, soul, and mathematically astute brain into dismantling Irish Water’s arguments, not just for the Parteen option, but for any option involving the Shannon.

The view from Tountinna in the Arra Mountains overlooking the Parteen Basin on the River Shannon in north Tipperary from where the Shannon to Dublin water pipeline will begin. Picture: Dan Linehan

Kennedy, who is based in Switzerland, became aware of the project when her husband’s family learned that the pipeline would be coming through their farm.

She disputes Irish Water’s calculations for the future water needs in Dublin, accusing the utility and Dublin City Council before it of overstating the risk of shortages.

Given how the city ran short during Storm Emma, that may seem a lost argument, but Kennedy says future needs are based at least partly on industrial production data and treatment plant deficiencies that are now out of date as well as domestic consumption figures that don’t take account of the greater efficiency of new-builds in the use of water and recycling of wastewater.

Kennedy argues that the option of using groundwater and aquifers has not been adequately explored, noting the investigations to date have been desk studies.

She also says the ‘benefit corridor’ — the areas along the pipeline that may benefit from access to it before it reaches Dublin — is overstated and argues that Irish Water is far too defeatist in its attitude towards leak repairs in the capital’s antiquated mains which, everyone agrees, is the main drain on water resources.

She puts leakage in Dublin at 57%. Irish Water says the figure is 38% although it admits that’s only in the mains and doesn’t include leaks on the customer side which Kennedy puts at a further 19%. Either way, there is a colossal amount of water going to waste every day.

That’s all the sides agree on. Irish Water rejects Kennedy’s analysis -— which is available to the public but does not make for easy reading such is the technical nature of the reports she has dissected.

Irish Water must now begin environmental impact assessments to go with its planning application. It says the application will be ready next year but that depends on passage of the Water Environment (Abstractions) Bill which is in the very early stages of drafting.

An Bord Pleanála will deal with the application directly under the strategic infrastructure clause which enables large projects bypass local authority planning departments, but there will be an oral hearing and, if permission is granted, most likely a judicial review and other legal challenges.

So for the moment, the pipe is going nowhere fast but that’s no comfort to objectors. They don’t want it slowed, they want it stopped.