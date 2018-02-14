Shane Ross urged to go to Kerry and fix ‘dangerous’ roads

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been told to ignore the Government’s “all singing, all dancing” launch of the National Planning Framework and instead travel to Kerry to fix “dangerous” rural roads.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry John Brassil issued the demand last night during his party’s Dáil motion to ensure significant rural road investment takes place.

The motion calls for the Government to drastically increase investment in rural roads, to ensure widespread repair work takes place, and to provide a quarterly update to the Oireachtas on progress.

While the Government will not oppose the motion, Mr Ross was still criticised by opposition parties last night.

Mr Brassil said Kerry roads are “dangerous” and that Mr Ross should ignore the “all singing, all dancing” plan launch as it is a PR exercise and instead travel to the county to inspect the problem.

The view was shared by Fianna Fáil TDs, including transport spokesman Robert Troy and backbencher Shane Cassells, who said “the shiny Luas Cross City means damn all” to most of the country.

Mr Ross said he had “been to every single one of the constituencies” where problems exist