Home»Today's Stories

Shane Ross urged to go to Kerry and fix ‘dangerous’ roads

Wednesday, February 14, 2018
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been told to ignore the Government’s “all singing, all dancing” launch of the National Planning Framework and instead travel to Kerry to fix “dangerous” rural roads.

Shane Ross

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry John Brassil issued the demand last night during his party’s Dáil motion to ensure significant rural road investment takes place.

The motion calls for the Government to drastically increase investment in rural roads, to ensure widespread repair work takes place, and to provide a quarterly update to the Oireachtas on progress.

While the Government will not oppose the motion, Mr Ross was still criticised by opposition parties last night.

Mr Brassil said Kerry roads are “dangerous” and that Mr Ross should ignore the “all singing, all dancing” plan launch as it is a PR exercise and instead travel to the county to inspect the problem.

The view was shared by Fianna Fáil TDs, including transport spokesman Robert Troy and backbencher Shane Cassells, who said “the shiny Luas Cross City means damn all” to most of the country.

Mr Ross said he had “been to every single one of the constituencies” where problems exist


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RoadsDriving

More in this Section

CAB probing drugs, prostitution, and burglaries in Cork

Prison term, €2k fine, if learners drive your car unaccompanied

Beef, dairy, food industries to take brunt of Brexit

Denis Naughten fails to raise broadband plan review at Cabinet


Breaking Stories

Border issue is key to derailing Brexit, says Scottish Lib Dem leader

Irish player wins €334,000 in EuroMillions draw

Man shot in West Belfast

Latest: Concerns over delay to Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes' final report

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 10, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »