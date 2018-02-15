Shane Ross accused over plan to clamp down on L drivers

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been accused of being out of touch with the reality of rural life, after announcing new laws to fine and jail motorists who give their vehicles to unaccompanied learner drivers.

Rural Independent TD Mattie McGrath hit out at Mr Ross’s plans to significantly increase the severity of penalties for the offences after the changes were signed off by cabinet yesterday.

Under existing rules, a learner driver who is driving alone in a vehicle can be prosecuted for putting other people at risk. However, the person who owns the vehicle escapes punishment.

However, under an amendment set to be made to the Road Traffic Bill later this month, motorists who allow their vehicles to be used will be penalised with a €2,000 fine and a potential six-month jail sentence, in addition to having their vehicle seized.

The likely amendment to traffic laws comes after a series of fatal road crashes, in recent years, involving unaccompanied learner drivers. It has been strongly backed by the Road Safety Authority.

However, speaking to reporters yesterday, rural TD Mr McGrath said the road safety clampdown is utterly disproportionate, claiming it will generate massive amounts of resentment in rural Ireland and shows Mr Ross has ‘gone off the deep end’ in his road safety campaign.

“If Minister Ross is seriously suggesting a new regime whereby critical farmyard vehicles can be confiscated and the farmer can be jailed then he has truly gone off the deep end in terms of a detachment from rural life. How does the minister intend to put this bizarre proposal into practice? It is completely unworkable and has the potential to ruin farm and working families that are barely surviving as it is,” Mr McGrath said.

The Tipperary TD repeated his comments in the Dáil yesterday, accusing the Government of ignoring the reality that some unaccompanied learner drivers will travel short distances in rural areas. He claimed the new road safety rules shows the national framework plan, to be published tomorrow, is missing the point of rural life.

“I am all for restrictions to assist in road safety. I sympathise with the relatives of those who have lost lives as a result of L-plate drivers but this is bizarre. Someone needs to rein in the minister, Deputy Ross, lock him into the house in Wicklow where he lives and keep him away from rural people. He has a vendetta against rural people,” Mr McGrath stated.

The Department of Transport has repeatedly called for improvements in road safety standards, in part due to the potential dangers caused by learner drivers getting behind the wheel of a vehicle unaccompanied by an experienced driver.

Of the fatal road crashes last year, 25% involved a learner driver, despite learner drivers accounting for only 12% of all drivers.