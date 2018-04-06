Home»Today's Stories

Sex-abuse victims ‘retraumatised’ by rugby rape trial

Friday, April 06, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Women who have suffered sexual abuse were “retraumatised” by the details of the Belfast rape trial and the way in which the woman at the centre of the case was treated in court.

Pro-choice campaigners made the claim as they said the “genuine outpouring” of anger over the verdict is “very relevant” to the Eighth Amendment campaign and underlines the need to ensure a yes vote in the May 25 referendum.

Speaking at the launch of a Together For Yes position paper on how Ireland’s abortion laws are negatively affecting rape victims, Women’s Aid director Margaret Martin said the high-profile nature of the case has impacted on rape victims.

Ms Martin discussed the reality of how women had been impacted by the evidence and how the complainant was treated.

I think certainly what we heard on the helpline was that people were retraumatised by the stories and the comments, women who have been raped in the past.

“When there is something in the media they will come and talk to us, and it may bring back some emotions,” she said.

Ms Martin said she does not know if there has been a spike in the number of calls to the group, but she said the wider public needs to understand how the case has affected women who have been victims of sexual assault.

National Women’s Council of Ireland director Orla O’Connor said the “real, genuine outpouring of passion” shown in protests in the aftermath of the verdict is understandable.

She said the response is “very relevant” to the Eighth Amendment debate and is “certainly part of that discussion”.

Last week Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty of the rape of a young woman in Belfast. Paddy Jackson was also found not guilty of sexual assault.



