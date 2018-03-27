Sex abuse claims among care centre allegations

The HSE has confirmed that allegations of sexual abuse are among complaints that have come to light about the mistreatment of people at a care service for adults with intellectual disabilities over a 30-year period.

A serious incident management team has been set up to investigate incidents involving almost 400 people who received care from the St Anne’s Services in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, between the early 1980s and 2010.

So far, the team has reviewed 131 cases and found a wide variety of concerns.

Bernard Gloster, of HSE Mid-West, said: “They run across the spectrum of physical, financial, neglect and, in some cases, sexual abuse.”

Gardaí have been notified and the HSE said contact would continue as the review progressed and more information was gathered.

Services at St Anne’s are provided through 26 care units in and around Roscrea. They are run by the Daughters of Charity, who took over management from the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in 2008.

The HSE said the review was prompted by the Daughters of Charity, who examined incident files inherited from the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts.

The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts said they were not informed of the review.

A statement said: “We have not been in receipt of any direct query or provided with any details by any agency regarding our former service for persons with disability in Roscrea.

“We are in the process of contacting the HSE in this regard.”

Mr Gloster told RTÉ some of the people about whom concerns were raised in the files remained in the care of St Anne’s services or in other care settings around the country and the HSE was in the process of obtaining assurances around the standards of safety and care they were receiving.