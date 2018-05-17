Scotsman jailed for robbing vulnerable man

A Scotsman was jailed yesterday for the robbery of a vulnerable Romanian living in Cork and the last two years of the five-year sentence were suspended on his undertaking to leave Ireland when he gets out of prison.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan was particularly concerned about the fact Kevin McIntosh robbed what was of greatest value to the victim — his identification papers.

The injured party had to make a number of visits to the Romanian embassy in Dublin over several months in order to replace these papers at a cost of several hundred euro which would never be repaid to him.

Judge O’Callaghan said the last two years of the five-year sentence imposed yesterday on McIntosh would be suspended on his undertaking to leave Ireland and return to Scotland on his release from prison and not return for a period of at least five years.

McIntosh, aged 37, gave this undertaking. Paula McCarthy, defending, said the accused had nine children in Scotland and was keen to return there.

Detective Sgt Jason Lynch testified that the injured party was attacked by McIntosh’s accomplice and when he was beaten and vulnerable, McIntosh went through his pockets.

This happened on December 29, 2016, at St Oliver Plunkett St, Cork.

In his impact statement, the victim said he had lived in cities in several parts of Europe and nothing like this had ever happened to him before. He said that he used to feel safe in Cork and trusted the people. However, he said that since this crime against him he was more alert. He said that now when he leaves home to go out it is unfortunate that his son feels he should always remind him to take care.

Ms McCarthy BL said the accused apologised for the robbery.

Judge O’Callaghan said: “The court must make it clear that anyone committing a crime like this anywhere on the streets of Ireland whether it is 1am or 1pm will not be treated lightly by this court.”