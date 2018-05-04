Home»Today's Stories

Scot sent women sexual images

Friday, May 04, 2018
Liam Heylin

A man who sent sexually explicit text messages and images to at least 10 women has admitted harassment.

File image of Cork Circuit Criminal Court

Jeff Cheyne, aged 58, originally from the Shetland Islands but living in Schull at the time, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to 10 sample counts of harassment of women on an indictment that contained 41 charges.

Garda Martin Bohane said” “Initially five women contacted gardaí about receiving texts and picture messages of a sexual nature. The messages were all from one number that they did not recognise. Following an investigation, no name was connected to the phone which was pay-as-you-go.”

Gda Bohane said that after the initial period of sexual texting, the offences died down for a while. Then more women came forward to complain that they had received similar messages of a sexual nature. He said that, after another lull, the messages started again and more women came forward with statements of complaint.

Garda Anthony Roche became involved in the investigation and saw Cheyne on CCTV at a shop getting credit for the phone in question.

Cheyne was living in Schull at the time. The address on the charge sheet was Loughtea, Ballina, Co Tipperary, and he has since moved to Co Clare, said his barrister, Ben Shorten.

Gda Bohane said there was a total of 10 complainants referable to this accused in a period from 2014 to 2016.

“These messages stopped once he was identified by gardaí,” said Gda Bohane. “Once the evidence was put to him he made full admissions. He is from the Shetland Islands.”

The accused moved to Donegal in 2000 and lived for a time in Dingle before moving to Schull. He had no previous convictions.

Siobhán Lankford, prosecution barrister, said the women were quite distressed by the content of the texts sent to them.

There was no evidence about how he got the numbers of the women he was texting or of the precise messages or images that were sent other than that they were of a sexual nature.

Mr Shorten said the accused was remorseful and apologetic to the women.

“He spoke about the sheer stupidity of his actions,” said Mr Shorten

The barrister said Cheyne’s partner was in court to support him.

Mr Shorten asked Judge Gerard O’Brien if he would consider a lengthy adjournment to allow the accused to undergo psychosexual counselling and take part in the Safer Lives programme. Judge O’Brien put sentencing back until October 25.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cork Circuit Criminal CourtSexual Harassment

Related Articles

Former City of London worker jailed over porn site harassment of intern

99 sex charges against ex-coach

Priest who sexually abused girls making first confession gets suspended sentence

Women’s voices must be heard to stop normalisation of abusive behaviour

More in this Section

Norwegian boss to face grilling over axed Cork-US flight

Traveller and Roma students graduate

At least 10 more legal actions over cancer screening scandal

Solicitor: ‘Review should not just be limited to cervical testing’


Breaking Stories

Police find explosives in Co Tyrone

Minister refutes figure manipulation claims in light of calls to apologise over homelessness figures

Majority of Fianna Fail TDs gather to call on voters to say 'No' to repeal of 8th

Court hears former property investor was “robbing Peter to pay Paul”

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 02, 2018

    • 9
    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 37
    • 41
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »