Rugby star Kearney wins battle to build in home town

Irish rugby star, Rob Kearney, has won a planning row to build a new home in his native Carlingford, Co Louth, despite claims that it could be used to host hen and stag parties.

The Ireland and Leinster full-back has secured planning permission to build a three-storey house, on a vacant site at Back Lane, in the centre of the heritage town.

An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal by one of Mr Kearney’s neighbours, Elizabeth-Ann McKevitt, against the development.

Ms McKevitt had challenged the decision of Louth Co Council to approve Mr Kearney’s plans to build a new residence in his home town, despite a recommendation by the council’s conservation officer that it should be refused permission, because it was not sensitively designed and would have a negative impact on nearby protected structures.

Ms McKevitt had successfully objected to an application by Mr Kearney’s parents, David and Siobhán, to build on the same site in 2005.

In her latest appeal, she expressed concern that the new house could potentially be used to provide accommodation for hen and stag parties, as well as that it would encroach on a wall of her own property, on which she intended to build a new family home for herself.

Ms McKevitt also expressed doubt that the basement would be used for storage purposes, as proposed.

She stressed that she was not against the rugby star building on his land, but said she was disappointed that he had chosen to ignore the concerns she had raised in 2005.

Ms McKevitt also said she was “shocked and disappointed” at Louth Co Council’s decision, given the views of its own conservation officer.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that Mr Kearney’s proposed house would not result in any significant overlooking or loss of privacy, but it ordered the removal of a proposed oriel window and balconies from its design.

A planning inspector said the development had generally addressed the shortcomings of the previous applications, from 13 years ago.

The 31-year-old rugby player, who has 80 Irish caps, also owns a home on Sandford Road, in Ranelagh, in Dublin.