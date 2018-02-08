Rodents among reasons for food business closures

A live rodent in an open wall cavity, rodent droppings under a pizza oven, and human excrement overflowing from a workers’ toilet were just some of the reasons that health inspectors closed a number of food businesses in January.

A total of four closure orders were served on food businesses by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during the month of January for breaches of food safety legislation.

Lamar & Bread Limited (manufacturer), Unit 28, Nordic Enterprise Park, Midleton, Cork was hit with a closure order on January 15 after a live rodent was found in an open section of a cavity wall. Inspectors said this posed a serious risk of contamination with pathogenic bacteria and foreign matter such as rodent droppings.

The Lam Inn at 386 South Circular Rd, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin, was ordered to close on January 10 after human excrement was found to be overflowing from a food workers’ toilet while the kitchen was in operation.

The Hot Spot (take away) at 61 Parnell St, Limerick was hit with a closure order on January 29 after rodent droppings were found on the floor in the food preparation area. Inspectors found rodent droppings on the floor at the rear of upright fridge on which TV screen is mounted, under deep fat fryers, at the opening to a gap under the front counter, and on the floor under the pizza oven.

Colm Leavy Butchers at 2 Lambs Cross, Sandyford, Dublin 18, was also served with a closure order over the cooking of raw chickens and the hot holding and handling of cooked chickens.

During the month of January, there were two prosecutions by the HSE in relation to Polski Sklep Miesny (grocery), Elite Business Park, Smithstown, Shannon, Clare, and Costcutters (grocery), 68B Malahide Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3.

The chief executive of the FSAI, Pamela Byrne, said food businesses must ensure the food they are serving is safe to eat and that the legal responsibility for producing safe food lies firmly with food businesses.