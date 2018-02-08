Home»Today's Stories

Rodents among reasons for food business closures

Thursday, February 08, 2018
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

A live rodent in an open wall cavity, rodent droppings under a pizza oven, and human excrement overflowing from a workers’ toilet were just some of the reasons that health inspectors closed a number of food businesses in January.

File photo.

A total of four closure orders were served on food businesses by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during the month of January for breaches of food safety legislation.

Lamar & Bread Limited (manufacturer), Unit 28, Nordic Enterprise Park, Midleton, Cork was hit with a closure order on January 15 after a live rodent was found in an open section of a cavity wall. Inspectors said this posed a serious risk of contamination with pathogenic bacteria and foreign matter such as rodent droppings.

The Lam Inn at 386 South Circular Rd, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin, was ordered to close on January 10 after human excrement was found to be overflowing from a food workers’ toilet while the kitchen was in operation.

The Hot Spot (take away) at 61 Parnell St, Limerick was hit with a closure order on January 29 after rodent droppings were found on the floor in the food preparation area. Inspectors found rodent droppings on the floor at the rear of upright fridge on which TV screen is mounted, under deep fat fryers, at the opening to a gap under the front counter, and on the floor under the pizza oven.

Colm Leavy Butchers at 2 Lambs Cross, Sandyford, Dublin 18, was also served with a closure order over the cooking of raw chickens and the hot holding and handling of cooked chickens.

During the month of January, there were two prosecutions by the HSE in relation to Polski Sklep Miesny (grocery), Elite Business Park, Smithstown, Shannon, Clare, and Costcutters (grocery), 68B Malahide Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3.

The chief executive of the FSAI, Pamela Byrne, said food businesses must ensure the food they are serving is safe to eat and that the legal responsibility for producing safe food lies firmly with food businesses.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

FoodClosure

More in this Section

Number losing homes over tracker scandal may double

Woman accused of sexually assaulting brother

Leo Varadkar urged to act on Air Corps chemical exposure ‘legacy’

CAB serves €4m bill on 13 members of family


Breaking Stories

Case in which woman claimed she was left 'functionally blind' by laser eye surgery adjourned on consent

90 positive tests from over 52,000 drug driving tests last year

Secret report highlights 'economic sabotage' of British approach to Brexit - Stephen Donnelly

Public Services Card may breach EU data protection law, committee hears

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 07, 2018

    • 2
    • 5
    • 23
    • 31
    • 37
    • 39
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »