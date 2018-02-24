Riverdance founder backs cellist Jayden (15) for musical stardom

A mother who says her cello-playing son “will be a somebody” has convinced the co-founder of Riverdance, John McColgan, to back them.

“You are a fierce mum,” he told Jane Lamcellari, mother of musician, Jayden, 15 after agreeing to sponsor the talented teen.

Jane appealed via RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show on Thursday for support for her son’s training at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Jayden Lamcellari attends the academy every week. The UK’s oldest conservatoire has waived its fee to help him realise his full potential.

He was also offered scholarships to study in the Royal College of Music in London and the Guild Hall in London.

Ryan invited Jayden to perform on last night’s Late Late Show even though he had never heard him play.

Jane, from Blanchardstown, Dublin, full time and has a 15-month-old baby girl.

She said the family is struggling to meet the annual travel costs of about €4,000.

Jayden has to be accompanied by either Ms McColgan or her husband, Enrien when he flies to London every Saturday.

The young cellist who has had the entire country talking - Jayden Lamcellari (15) from Blanchardstown performing on the #latelate tonight pic.twitter.com/CbTpsKflxT — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 23, 2018

The Junior Cert student also won a competition to play at Carnegie Hall in New York in June.

Jane spent a year trying to get support for her son but found there was none. She was “at her wit’s end” when she appealed to Mr Tubridy for help.

After hearing Jane “so eloquently” stating her position on the radio, the director of Riverdance said he wants to do all he can to help support Jane and her son.

He was speaking from Chicago in the United States where Riverdance is playing.

“We have contacts in New York who could certainly help with Carnegie Hall, and I would be happy to sponsor the €4,000 a year that would get him (Jayden) what he needs,” he said.

Ryan asked the music business entrepreneur why Jane’s story caught his ear.

“I have always loved and tried to support talent in many ways, from dancers to musicians to painters and writers and whenever I can over the years, I have supported individuals who have come my way. I love youth, and I love talent”.

He said that Jane should organise a group of “fierce Irish mums” like her and help other children like Jayden.

Jane said she finds that there is no support for talented children like her son unless they are over 18 years: “What is here for children in Ireland, particularly young musicians like my son, is just not up to power with the rest of Europe. It is a greater issue that needs to be addressed.”