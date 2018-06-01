Ringaskiddy incinerator: A timeline in pictures

Here is a timeline of events regarding the Indaver incinerator from 2001 to 2018.

18 April 2001

Indaver lodges planning application with Cork Co Council for waste management facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, consisting of a 100,000 tonnes-per annum hazardous waste incinerator, a hazardous waste storage and transfer facility, and a waste recycling facility.

May 2003

Cork County Councillors reject a material contravention of the development plan. Cork County Council refuses planning permission for the proposed development.

September 2003

A long and detailed oral hearing takes place, presided over by senior planning inspector, Philip Jones. In his report, the inspector gives 14 reasons why planning permission should be refused.

January 2004

After three meetings, An Bord Pleanála decides not to accept the report and recommendations of their senior inspector and grants permission to Indaver.

March 2004

Ringaskiddy and District Residents Association and 11 harbour residents lodge an application with the High Court for a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision.

November 2005

EPA grants licence for two incinerators in Ringaskiddy.

March 2006

National Maritime College of Ireland opens in Ringaskiddy, opposite the proposed incinerator site.

April 2009

Oral hearing starts at Cork Airport Hotel and finally concludes on June 18 after a three-week break mid-way to allow for consideration of further submissions presented by the applicants.

June 2011

Indaver refused permission to build.

February 2016

Explosion rocks Indaver’s flagship Antwerp plant.

April 2016

Oral hearing opens at Carrigaline Court Hotel to a packed room under senior planning inspector Derek Daly. It runs for 17 days.

31 May 2018

Ringaskiddy incinerator project is granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.