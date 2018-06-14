Restrictions in Cork as Charles and Camilla visit

As the fresh paint dries across Cork City, a massive security operation has kicked in and traffic restrictions will be in place from early morning for the visit of Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple will visit City Hall, the English Market, UCC, the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre, the National Maritime College of Ireland, and the Irish Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline, before returning to the city for a VIP dinner in the evening.

Hundreds of anti-incinerator campaigners plan to stage a silent, peaceful protest along the route they will take to Haulbowline in a bid to raise the profile of their campaign against plans to build a €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

Kevin Linehan, Cork City Council, painting road curbs outside City Hall.

University College Cork has commissioned UCC music graduate Dr Fiachra Ó Corragáin, to write a special piece for the harp to commemorate the visit.

Dr Ó Corragáin will perform ‘The Planxty’ to Prince Charles when he visits the campus this morning.

Charles will meet with students and graduates including electrical and electronic engineering alumna Fiona Edwards Murphy, from Kanturk, co-founder and chief executive of ApisProtect, which uses technology to help beekeepers prevent losses and increase productivity in their hives.

“We’re rolling out 200 hives at key beekeeping locations in countries including the US, South Africa, and the UK, with plans to target New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Canada, and Germany over the next few years,” she said.

Business information systems graduate Paul Moore, founder of Cork food company Rebel Chilli, will present his products while Emily Duffy, a Quercus Active Citizenship scholar and commerce student, will talk to Charles about her Duffily Bag invention — a sleeping bag designed for rough sleepers.

UCC president Patrick O’Shea said: “It is because of their stories and successes that UCC has become known as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence, and we are delighted to welcome his royal highness the Prince of Wales to our campus, to witness first hand how UCC students are changing the world.”

Meanwhile, Billy Forrester, of wine merchants Bubble Brothers, based in the English Market, has created a new drink which he hopes to serve to the pair during their tour of the English Market.

The sparkling blend of Camel Valley’s ‘Cornwall’ Brut and Móinéir Irish raspberry wine from Wicklow Way Wines has been named Deoch, the Irish for ‘drink’, and a play on words on the Prince’s title as Duke of Cornwall.

“The aperitif itself reflects a coming together of English and Irish elements,” said Mr Forrester. “We wanted to put a lively Cork welcome into a single glass, and the meeting of these innovative Irish and English wines seemed an appropriate way to mark the occasion.”

Gardaí said today’s visit will start at 10.30am and the public are welcome to visit and will be facilitated to view it. People have been advised to arrive in good time, and not to carry large luggage or bags.

“People going about their daily business will be facilitated but some minor delays may be experienced and people are advised to allow extra time for their journeys,” said a spokesman.

The royal couple will visit Kerry tomorrow where they will visit Derrynane, Tralee, and Killarney before departing in the evening. Gardaí said Tralee and Killarney will be open for business as usual.