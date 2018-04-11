Home»Today's Stories

Repeal campaign group raises €250k in 12 hours

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

A number of groups campaigns on opposing sides of the upcoming referendum on the Eight Amendment have raised significant amounts of money to fund their campaigns

Together For Yes, the national campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment, started a crowdfund at 8.30am yesterday, with the aim of raising €50,000 in seven days to pay for some 5,000 posters. By 9pm last night, it had raised €250,000 from 6,800 contributors.

Meanwhile, Save the 8th, which is campaigning to retain the Eight Amendment has said it has exceeded its target of €400,000 after fund-raising for several months.

Amnesty International launched the ‘It’s Time To Talk’ campaign, which aims to spark hundreds of thousands of conversations on the issue of abolishing the Eight Amendment

The campaign was launched today with Health Minister Simon Harris and independent Senator Lynn Ruan joining Amnesty International Ireland executive director Colm O’Gorman.



