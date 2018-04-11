Repeal campaign group raises €250k in 12 hours

A number of groups campaigns on opposing sides of the upcoming referendum on the Eight Amendment have raised significant amounts of money to fund their campaigns

Together For Yes, the national campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment, started a crowdfund at 8.30am yesterday, with the aim of raising €50,000 in seven days to pay for some 5,000 posters. By 9pm last night, it had raised €250,000 from 6,800 contributors.

THRILLED to say that we've reached a quarter of a million euro from over 6600 people!! Today is only Day One of our poster campaign. We need to spread our message as far as possible! Will you help us reach €400,000 by the end of the week?? #Together4Yes https://t.co/7NZK5JWL9A pic.twitter.com/UIjIz2autS— Together for Yes (@Together4yes) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Save the 8th, which is campaigning to retain the Eight Amendment has said it has exceeded its target of €400,000 after fund-raising for several months.

Shouldn't human rights include all humans? Human from the moment of conception #savethe8th #votenotoabortion pic.twitter.com/N5NqSJnL60 — Savethe8th (@Savethe8thInfo) April 10, 2018

Amnesty International launched the ‘It’s Time To Talk’ campaign, which aims to spark hundreds of thousands of conversations on the issue of abolishing the Eight Amendment

The campaign was launched today with Health Minister Simon Harris and independent Senator Lynn Ruan joining Amnesty International Ireland executive director Colm O’Gorman.