Ratification of UN convention on disabilities ‘a key moment for society’

The Government has agreed to approve ratification of the United Nations convention on disabilities.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday brought a memorandum to the Cabinet seeking Government approval to sign up to the convention on behalf of Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Disability Minister Finian McGrath.

Speaking after Cabinet, Mr McGrath, who has long campaigned for such ratification,welcomed the Government decision to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) as a watershed moment for all of Irish society.

“Today marks a key moment, not only for people living with a disability, but also for their families, friends, and support networks and for Irish society generally.

“Today the Government reaffirms its commitment to the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities by approving the process to initiate ratification of the convention” Mr McGrath said.

The purpose of the convention is to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity, he said.

Ireland is the only outstanding EU country to comply with the convention which seeks to promote, protect, and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities.

Despite the Government’s decision, ministers were warned it may be necessary to introduce domestic legislation to ensure Ireland is compliant with the convention, which is supported by 175 countries.

The convention will create binding legal obligations for Ireland to abide by under international law.

Ireland could find itself in breach of its obligations.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on disability, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, said that the announcement that the Government intends to finally seek Dáil approval to ratify the UN Convention on the rights of people with disability has the potential to be an important moment for tens of thousands of people living with disabilities in this country.

“Of course, Minister McGrath has in the past made commitments of this nature that never came to fruition. However, I will take the minister at his word, and will support him and the Government in order to ratify it as quickly as possible,” she said.“Ratification has taken a very long time.”