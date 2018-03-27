Home»Today's Stories

Psychologists help Elisha’s school cope with loss

Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Conor Kane

Psychologists specialising in helping students through difficult ordeals were yesterday giving help to teachers at the school attended by 14-year-old Elisha Gault, whose body was found in the River Suir on Sunday night after an eight-day search.

Elisha Gault.

Elisha was a third-year student at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir. Easter holidays began last Friday but the school opened yesterday for a number of hours to allow students to talk to each other and to teachers about their loss.

School principal, Kevin Langton, said in a statement:

We learned yesterday evening of the death of one of our students Elisha Gault. This is a terrible tragedy for her family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by this news. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Elisha’s family and friends. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

The school has implemented its critical incident management plan, with psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service present to support teachers as they attempt to help students deal with the tragedy.

Elisha Gault was last seen alive at about 10.15pm on St Patrick’s night, on Dillon Bridge in Carrick, having left her home a short time earlier.

The search for Elisha Gault on the river Suir in Carrick On Suir Co. Tipperary. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

A major search was mounted the following day after her family reported her missing amid growing concerns for her safety, and continued throughout last week led by gardaí from Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir and involving 15 separate state and voluntary agencies.

Her body was found shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening by crew members on the Coast Guard’s ER117 search and rescue helicopter.

Elisha is survived by her parents Grainne and Cameron and three sisters. Grainne Gault posted a photograph of Elisha on Facebook on Monday night, describing her as “my beautiful, funny intelligent baby girl” and said “our baby girl has been recovered, thank you all for your efforts in bringing her home to us, so we can now lay her to rest”.

Superintendent William Leahy from Clonmel Garda Station, who co-ordinated the search, thanked all who helped with the search operation and supported the family during the
eight-day ordeal. 


