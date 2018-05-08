Home»Today's Stories

Progress on corporate manslaughter laws frozen

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Government is blocking long-sought corporate manslaughter laws that would potentially see senior officials responsible for the cervical cancer tests scandal and other crises jailed because “the system is looking after itself”, it has been claimed.

Mark Daly.

Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly made the claim before a Seanad debate with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on the repeatedly delayed corporate manslaughter bill.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Daly said despite a bill which would see managers responsible for scandals potentially jailed for 12 years being suggested by the Law Reform Commission in 2013, progress on the legislation has been frozen.

He said while the commission said the law change is needed to cover gaps in the system which mean managers are often not held accountable, the Department of Justice has “parked it in committee stage” for months by not proposing any amendments.

“The cervical cancer issue in terms of the lack of action by management when they should have acted would have been prevented by the corporate manslaughter bill if it was passed in 2013 or in 2016 when it was discussed again,” said Mr Daly.

"Section three of that bill specifically covers a manager facing jail if they are found to have contributed to what happened. Yet all the Government want to talk about is inquiries.

It’s clear there are people for what happened with the cervical cancer smear tests and the fallout, and this is a carbon copy in my view of the national blood transfusion scandal in 2002. But the system is just protecting and looking after itself.

Asked if the bill could be used to tackle the cervical cancer crisis, Mr Daly said the reality is the legislation needs to be used to “ensure prosecutions not inquiries if we have scandals in our public service”.

Mr Daly and other senators are expected to raise the matter with Mr Flanagan during a Seanad debate this evening.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GovernmentCervical CancerManslaughter LawsCancer

Related Articles

Vicky Phelan: If anybody deserves a miracle...

Even when Tony O’Brien has quit, nothing will change in the HSE

CervicalCheck boss: Inform just three of 10 women

CervicalCheck helpline fails to call back 75% of people

More in this Section

Three-night stand turns Páirc Uí Chaoimh into Ed’s Castle on the Lee

Housing statistics plan a ‘disgusting’ PR exercise

‘Government remiss in Data Protection Bill delay’

Bereaved husband considering legal action says HSE boss must go


Breaking Stories

Two men due in court charged in connection with raid on pill-factory in Kildare

HSE's CervicalCheck helpline has returned just 2,686 calls

Motorists advised to take care as collisions cause Bank Holiday traffic congestion

Tragedy as man dies after collapsing during Belfast Marathon

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 05, 2018

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 36
    • 41
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »