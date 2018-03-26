Probe into 30 years at care centre

The HSE has put in place a serious incident management team to investigate fears over the treatment of people with intellectual disabilities at a Munster centre in the last 30 years.

The current operators, who took over the provision of services at the centre in the last 10 years, examined historic files in 2016. It was at this point that concerns arose about the treatment of people from the 1980s to 2010.

“Having referred the matter to the HSE, it was determined there was sufficient concern in order to undertake a further review,” said a HSE spokesman. “Records in respect of some 393 individuals were identified in the examination to date.

“As part of the review process, the HSE has established a serious incident management team with input from the current service provider. The HSE has deployed a number of specialist resources in order to assist with the review.”

The spokesman saidthe review is expected to take at least 12 months to complete.

“Based on all of the emerging information further assessment will be made on the need for any specific work to be undertaken in the future,” he said. “All relevant statutory authorities have been notified and are aware of the initiation of the HSE Review.”

The current operators assured the HSE that all of the current service users at the centre are safeguarded in accordance with modern policy and procedures.