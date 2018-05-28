Home»Today's Stories

Pro-life groups to continue with their opposition

Monday, May 28, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Pro-life campaigners have vowed to continue their opposition to the reform of Ireland’s abortion laws, declaring that the removal of the Eighth Amendment is a “sad day” for the country.

The removal of abortion restrictions would be campaigned against, said groups, despite the decisive yes vote in Friday’s referendum.

Speaking at the count centre in the RDS at the weekend, Love Both spokeswoman Cora Sherlock said she was disappointed with the landslide victory for the yes side.

“I’m disappointed and I feel it’s a sad day —a devastating day for us. The Eighth has done a fantastic job protecting mothers.”

Katie Ascough of the same group said this was not the end.

“To everyone who voted no, there is plenty of reason for hope. This campaign has uncovered a dynamic grassroots and a new generation of Irish people prepared to stand up and fight for the right to life,” she said.

She thanked those who had campaigned.

“We are immensely proud and grateful to all our volunteers throughout the country who have worked tirelessly over recent months, some who have been canvassing for years.”

Save the 8th spokesman John McGuirk said he did not think there would be many people in the no campaign who do not accept the referendum outcome, but they are entitled to continue to think abortion is wrong.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the referendum results show that Ireland is not divided but united. But some pro-life groups disagree. Liam Gibson, spokesman for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, said the outcome is a mark of shame.

“Today unborn Irish children have been stripped of their dignity and protections by a majority of the adult voting population.

“This is a mark of shame for every Irish voter who, with knowledge of what has happened elsewhere, has chosen to dishonour new human life.”


