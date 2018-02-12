Pressure off as Dancing with the Stars judges share the love for week that’s in it

It must be the week that’s in it, but the judges were showing a lot of love to the surviving celebs tonight.

The reason for this was pretty clear — it was “switch up” week and, as a result, no one was going home.

Elimination-free, stress-free, the celebs got to train with a new partner and enjoy pressure-free dancing.

Alannah Beirne and Kai Widdrington were a hit with their tango to ‘Green Light’ by Lorde, with the model earning the top score of the week with three nines from the judges.

First up on the show was Erin McGregor, who was partnered with John Nolan this week and danced the quickstep to ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ by Shania Twain. One of the strongest performers in the competition, it was another good week for McGregor, who earned a pretty decent 20 points.

Lorraine Barry felt Erin had a “great swing around the floor” with lots of sashays and hops — which are presumably all good things. Despite professing it an “excellent” performance, she felt it lacked “bounce” and would have liked to see “more feet and angles”.

However, Julian Benson say no negatives professing it “a flirty, sexy, contemporary quickstep”.

With the odds on Marty Morrissey being next to get the boot now tumbling, the GAA legend needed a big performance. Maybe a change in partner would do the trick. Paired up with Emily Barker, Marty got his jive on to ‘Crocodile Rock’ by Elton John and the judges kind of liked it.

Anna Geary was paired with Ryan McShane for a Viennese waltz to ‘Say You Love Me’ by Jesse Ware. The Cork camogie legend has probably been the star performer of the series and with high standards come great expectations. Tonight was no different and, with 22 points, Anna had another strong week.

Bernard O’Shea, like Marty, is labelled the “entertainer” of the series, which is code for “he’s rubbish”. Partnered with Karen, he turned in a Charleston that the judges praised because it was “great entertainment”, “entertainment gold”, and “entertaining”. The scores reflected Bernard’s status as “the entertainer” as he managed just 13 points.

Musician Jake Carter danced with Valeria Milova performing a samba to ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce. A few small nitpicks from Brian aside, the judges loved it and he topped the leaderboard with 24 points.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane and her new partner for switch up week Vitali Kozmin performed an American smooth to ‘Wuthering Heights’ by Kate Bush which the judges also loved. Even Brian was doling out praise and she came in second with 26 points.

Cork’s own Rob Heffernan danced the quickstep to ‘L.O.V.E.’ by Gregory Porter with Ksenia Zsikhotska. He’s hanging in there as the other guys drop around him and sure a quick step? He’s been doing them for years.

But ultimately there was no blood on the dancefloor. Roll on next week.