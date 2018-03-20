Home»Today's Stories

Policing Authority to discuss dismissing Garda

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

The Policing Authority is to discuss this week whether to dismiss a member of An Garda Síochána.

It is understood the oversight body has received a file from Garda HQ recommending the person be sacked. The circumstances of the particular case are not clear.

However, dismissals are often made if a Garda had received a criminal conviction or has been subject to repeated disciplinary proceedings of a serious nature.

The agenda for a private meeting of the authority on Thursday states that it will discuss a “proposal to dismiss a member of the Garda Síochána in accordance with Section 39 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005”.

Under this section, a member “shall”, when directed to do so by a member of a higher rank, account for “any act or omission” made by the member while on duty.

The provision states that a failure to comply with such a direction shall be subject to disciplinary action.

Following a disciplinary inquiry, a file would have been prepared for the commissioner.

The acting commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin would have then passed on his recommendation, and the file, to the authority.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GardaPolicing Authority

More in this Section

St Patrick’s Day celebrations: Cold fails to deter as force is with parade warriors

Johnny Sexton: Joe Schmidt’s drive has pushed us this far

Man died in doorway after sleeping rough

Facebook to launch referendum fake news tool


Breaking Stories

Brexit talks could come 'crashing down' over border issue, warns former diplomat

Waking The Feminists campaign wins at UK's Tonic Awards

Trócaire’s #SignUpSignOut challenge giving students perspective on their problems

'Undercover' volunteer teenage girls helping HSE stamp out 'rogue' sun-bed operators

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 17, 2018

    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »