Plans unveiled for 100 new homes for Cork northside

Plans will be unveiled today for over 100 new homes which will be built on Cork’s northside as part of one of the largest housing regeneration projects in the country.

The presentation of plans for the next three phases of the City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan for Knocknaheeny comes a week after the official handover of 52 new homes to residents, delivered as part of the overall plan.

The masterplan aims to provide 650 homes, more than 400 of which are new builds, as well as a new primary care centre provided by the HSE on the nearby St Mary’s Campus and a new library, built by Cork City Council.

Cork City Council has invited people to attend a public consultation event today at which details of the proposed Phases 1C, 2B, and 2C will be outlined.

They will include over 100 new homes with a mix of house types and apartments, with upgrades to roads, footpaths, and underground utilities also planned.

Phase 1C, to include delivery of 41 new homes, and Phase 2B, which will include about 38 new homes, will be constructed between Harbour View Road and Kilmore Road Lower.

Phase 2C will see the construction of 24 new homes between Kilmore Road Lower and the iconic water tower structure.

The public is invited to view the plans for all three schemes at the Knocknaheeny Community Building, known locally as the Drum, on Foyle Avenue, from 2.30pm until 7pm. The architects and members of the regeneration team will explain the plans and vision for the area, with an opportunity for people to leave comments and make observations.

Separately, the city council confirmed yesterday it hopes to break ground on a 147-unit housing development in Mayfield before year-end.

Almost 16 months after the city council applied for planning permission, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light for plans to build on a 13-acre site off Boherboy Road.

It is currently within the planning jurisdiction of Cork County Council but earmarked for transfer to the city under the boundary extension process.