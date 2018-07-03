Pink Floyd frontman backs Black’s bill on partial Israeli goods ban

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has urged support for a Seanad motion to ban the sale of goods in Ireland produced from Israeli-occupied territories.

Roger Waters, who played Dublin’s 3Arena last week, called on the public and politicians to back Independent senator Frances Black’s Occupied Territories Bill, to be voted on next week.

The proposals would not ban all Israeli goods, only those produced from occupied Palestinian land, settlements the Government condemns.

Debate on the bill was postponed in January when Tánaiste Simon Coveney asked for time to progress diplomatic efforts and ahead of an expected US peace plan. Since then, US president Donald Trump has moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and Israel soldiers have killed dozens in Gaza.

The bill’s publication was also the subject of criticism from the Israeli government.

Ms Black said: “As international law is absolutely clear that the settlements are illegal, then the goods they produce are the proceeds of crime. We must face up to this – we cannot keep supporting blatant violations of international law and war crimes.

“While the Government criticises the ‘relentless progress’ of settlement expansion, empty rhetoric simply has not worked. Palestinian homes are still being demolished and land confiscated. Ireland needs to show leadership and act, and this bill is a real chance to do that.”

Waters raised Ms Black’s campaign at his Dublin concert and put a video online. He urged people to support it, saying the illegal settlements were a “war crime” and that there were several hundreds thousand Israeli settlers on those lands.

Ms Black’s office said that, if implemented, the ban on goods would apply to a small volume, including cosmetic products produced in the occupied Dead Sea area and vegetables or fruit from settlements.