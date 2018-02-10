Pensioner refused to be cowed by robbery

A 72-year-old Wexford woman who travelled to Cork every Christmas was knocked to the ground and robbed of her handbag but she returned the following year as she wanted to face her fears.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin commended the bravery of the woman at the sentencing hearing for Christy O’Driscoll, aged 25, of Gateway, Cork Simon Community, who pleaded guilty to robbing the woman at Lower Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, on December 11, 2016.

“Maybe it is because the lady is from Wexford and that they are made of stronger stuff down there than we are but that is an exceptional victim impact statement,” he said. “This had a very serious effect on her.

“But she goes beyond what happened to her. She had the strength of character to challenge her fears, to come back to Cork so that she would not be governed by those fears. That shows tremendous strength of character.

“Then regarding the blaggard who knocked her down, she says if he makes a genuine effort to change his life she would not like to see him jailed. That is phenomenal from a citizen who is hurt in this manner.”

The judge said he would adhere to the victim’s desire that O’Driscoll’s efforts to turn his life around to be encouraged. Judge Ó Donnabháin also noted that the probation officer was particularly hopeful that the man was genuine in his efforts and was at a critical juncture in his rehabilitation.

For all of those reasons the judge said he would adjourn sentencing until June 7 with O’Driscoll remanded on continuing bail to obey all the directions of the probation service.

Garda Danny McEnery said the victim had been visiting Cork at Christmas for the past 25 years.

On this occasion, on December 11, 2016, at 5pm, she was returning to her hotel with her daughter when she was pushed from behind and had her handbag snatched from her hands.

As a result of the fall, she had a bloody nose and grazed knees and was given medical treatment.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said of O’Driscoll, “He has a long history of addiction issues. He is doing quite well now.” He wrote a letter of apology for his actions.

In her victim impact report, the woman said: “I was pushed from behind and my handbag whipped from me. I was bleeding heavily from the nose after falling. Nothing was taken, thank God.

“This has had a huge impact on my confidence when I am on my own. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. When I see a young lad now I pray that it won’t happen again.

“I came back this Christmas. I am glad I did this. I have faced my fears.

“I hope he understands the effect he had on our lives [the woman’s husband is confined to home and worries about his wife’s safety when she is out]. I wonder do we cross his mind at all. I don’t hold any animosity towards him.”