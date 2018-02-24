Pearse Doherty appointed Sinn Féin deputy leader

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has been appointed as the party’s deputy leader in the Dáil by party president Mary Lou McDonald.

On foot of her election, she has vacated her position on the Public Accounts Committee and is to be replaced by Cork North Central TD, Jonathan O’Brien.

“There are a number of vacancies in respect of the Sinn Féin team in Leinster House arising from my election as Uachtarán Shinn Féin.

"Whilst not undertaking a full reshuffle of spokes- persons at this time, I am appointing Pearse Doherty TD as my deputy leader in the Dáil and Jonathan O’Brien TD as a member of the Public Accounts Committee,” she said.

In explaining her decision to appoint Mr Doherty as her Dáil deputy leader, Ms McDonald said: “Pearse will play an important role in advancing the party’s work in Leinster House, fielding leaders’ questions to the Tánaiste on Thursdays and will continue in his role as finance spokesperson.”

Jonathan O'Brien

She also paid tribute to Mr O’Brien: “Jonathan has worked closely with Pearse in the finance portfolio on issues relating to insurance, public sector pay and reform and will now sit on the Public Accounts Committee, in addition to his other responsibilities.”

The new party leader said she is currently engaged in a process of consultation with all of the party’s Oireachtas members and will make further announcements in due course.

Meanwhile, DUP justice and legacy spokesman, Jeffrey Donaldson MP, claims he was not aware of a side deal between Sinn Féin and the British government over the release of funding for legacy inquests. The DUP politician was speaking on BBC programme The View.