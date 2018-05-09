Home»Today's Stories

Parents ‘nonchalant’ on myopia

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Parents are “nonchalant” about the risk of their children developing shortsightedness, even though a new study shows children spend up to 14 hours a week at a screen.

Research incorporating the views of 329 parents of 1,190 children found that three quarters of those surveyed believe digital technology could cause eye strain, but a much lower percentage believe myopia is an actual health risk.

It found that screen time is a huge feature of children’s lives. Parents recorded their children as spending twice as much time on digital devices on weekend days compared to weekdays. 

It also found children spent a daily total of 255 minutes on average participating in “proximal tasks” at home and in school — 41% more time relative to that spent outdoors.

The study, led by researchers at Dublin Institute of Technology, involved the parents of children in eight schools completing a questionnaire and maintaining a diary of their children’s daily activities.

According to the results, of 329 parents, just 46% consider that myopia presents a health risk to their children, while 46% regard it as an optical inconvenience and 31% consider it an expense.

Some 4% see it as a sign of intelligence and 76% of parents recognise the potential of digital technology to impact the eye, particularly as a cause of eyestrain and need for spectacles. 

Only 14% of parents express concern should their child be diagnosed with myopia.

Despite the finding that most parents did not consider myopia as a health risk, a large majority of parents (76%) did recognise the potential of digital technology to impact the eye, particularly as a cause of eyestrain and need for spectacles.

“Most parents (78%) indicated that they sought to limit time using screens. Yet only 18 of 329 parents recognised any long-term risk from increased use of technology,” states the report. 

"Parents considered genetic predisposition and the use of technology as the two main causal factors for myopia.

“Even though the majority of parents in our study reported that they limited their child’s screen time, children spent over 14 hours per week on average at a screen. 

"Given that the study was conducted at a time of year with plenty of opportunity for quality time to be spent outdoors, this suggests that strict limits were not enforced.”

Myopic parents and parents who consider myopia to be a health risk did try to limit screen time use in their household but the study concludes that parental attitudes to myopia are “typically nonchalant in relation to health risk”.

Read the study here.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Childrens healthMyopiaScreen timeSocial mediaDublin Institute of Technology

Related Articles

The road to wellness

Never a right time to tell children that their mother has HIV, new report finds

Diabetes prevention needs to start at home and in schools, leading doctor warns

Women's health care has not been prioritised, says Dr Peter Boylan

More in this Section

Disneyland trip was ‘very best medicine’ - Irene Teap before she died of cervical cancer

Cost of Cork tidal barrier ‘overestimated by €200m’

Cancer review to focus on lab quality

‘Answers’ for cancer victim’s husband


Breaking Stories

Simon Coveney 'greatly disappointed' by US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Youth Council call for overhaul of '19th-century' voter registration system

Jail terms between 12 and five years for drugs gang after Bantry operation

'Freddie' Thompson's DNA found on items in 'spotter' car, murder trial hears

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 05, 2018

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 36
    • 41
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »