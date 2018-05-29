Home»Today's Stories

Parents ask for ‘sparkle and colour’ for Ana’s funeral

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

The parents of 14-year-old Ana (Anastasia) Kriégel have asked people to bring “sparkle and colour” to their daughter’s funeral.

Murdered teenager Anastasia Kriégel: Her funeral service on Thursday will celebrate her life. Picture: RIP.ie

Patrick and Geraldine said that the service, to be held on Thursday, will celebrate Ana’s life.

Ana, from Leixlip, Co Kildare, was reported missing by her parents on Monday, May 14, a couple of hours after they last saw her.

Her body was found in a derelict farmhouse, adjoining St Catherine’s Park in Lucan, west Dublin, on Thursday, May 17.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with her murder on May 14.

Releasing details of the arrangements, her parents said: “A civil funeral service, celebrating Ana’s life, will be held in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday afternoon. Ana loved sparkle and colour. The family wish for the dress code to reflect this.”

They asked only for family flowers, but added: “Donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group.”

Ana was adopted from Russia as a toddler.

She leaves behind her younger brother Aaron, grandmother Eva, aunts Jennifer, Jan, and Lynne, uncles Kevin, Ray, and Phil, cousins Bruno, Philippe, Natalie, Mérone, Carla, Darragh, Martha, Art, Sadbh, Cillian, and Fiadh, and other relatives and friends.


